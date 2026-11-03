WTA and Hello Kitty® team up for first official merchandise collaboration

The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) and Sanrio®’s Hello Kitty® are teaming up for their first official merchandise collaboration, bringing women’s tennis together with one of the world’s most beloved pop culture icons.

Launching on-site at the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals in Indian Wells, the collaboration marks a new step into official merchandise for the WTA, combining sport, style and pop culture.

The debut collections will pair Hello Kitty’s signature style with the WTA’s identity, giving fans a new way to show their support for women’s tennis beyond the court.

Sarah Swanson, Chief Brand Officer at WTA Ventures, said: “Sport can be serious, but it should also be really fun, and there’s something joyful about bringing the WTA and Hello Kitty together. Born just months apart in the 1970s, they’re essentially generational sisters with a shared history of breaking boundaries.

“We’re excited to bring those worlds together in Indian Wells, and this is just the start, from future collections to new ways for fans to experience the WTA.”

“Hello Kitty has a long history of connecting with fans through sports, bringing her unique place in fashion and pop culture to teams and leagues across the country,” said Jill Koch, Chief Brand Officer at Sanrio, Inc. “We're excited to build on that connection with the WTA through a collection that celebrates women's tennis and gives fans a fun new way to express their love for the sport and Hello Kitty.”

The first collection features custom designs of Hello Kitty reimagined in a variety of tennis settings, with items across the Forever Collectible, Wild Collective, and HOMAGE product lines including t-shirts, sweatshirts, and a collectible plush.

Fans can purchase the merchandise in the Fan Village at the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals, Indian Wells, which runs from November 8-15. Additionally, the full collection will be available online at Sanrio.com, the official home of all Hello Kitty products.



The launch forms part of the WTA’s wider move into official merchandise, with its first dedicated online fan shop expected to launch in Spring 2027. The ecommerce destination will give fans a new way to shop official WTA products, including Hello Kitty, and express their connection to the Tour throughout the year.



The 2026 FAGE WTA Finals, Indian Wells, will showcase the world’s best singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy. The prestigious season-ending tournament celebrates the best of the WTA on and off the court, delivering an unrivalled fan experience that blends sport, entertainment, and culture.