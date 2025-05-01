Win An Autographed Tennis Ball From FAGE WTA FINALS

Enter for your chance to win a tennis ball autographed by one of the stars of the WTA Finals and bring a piece of The Ultimate Stage with you. Complete the form below for your change to win.

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 12:00:01 p.m. E.T. and ends on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 3:00:00 p.m. E.T U.S.. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states who are 18+ at time of entry. See Official Rules for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, prize description and limitations. Sponsors: WTA Ventures Operations, LLC, 100 2nd Avenue South, Suite 300-N, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701 U.S.A.. Void where prohibited.

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