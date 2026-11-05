WTA and Mercedes-Benz bring WTA Clubhouse to Los Angeles ahead of 2026 FAGE WTA Finals

Taylor Townsend and Halle Bailey co-host an evening celebrating women’s tennis

Featured the unveiling of bespoke Mercedes-AMG SL 55 for eventual WTA Finals singles champion

Los Angeles -- Ahead of the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells, the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) and Mercedes-Benz brought together leading names from sport, music and entertainment for the latest edition of the global WTA Clubhouse series.

Held at the Mercedes-Benz Brand Studio in Beverly Hills, the evening was co-hosted by WTA star Taylor Townsend and singer and actress Halle Bailey. Guests including Jordan Chiles, Kristin Davis, Ciara Miller, Kiki Rice, Betty Who and Cody Simpson enjoyed live performances from US singer-songwriter Cailin Russo and Los-Angeles DJ Sophia Ziskin.

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

The WTA Clubhouse is a global series of events designed to celebrate the personalities and cultural influence of women's tennis, bringing the sport closer to the worlds of fashion, music, art and entertainment. Each edition takes inspiration from its host city and coincides with key moments on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, creating new opportunities to connect with audiences beyond the court.

For its Los Angeles edition, the WTA Clubhouse leaned into its 'club' identity, drawing inspiration from the energy of LA nightlife to create an immersive experience that celebrated the city's creative spirit and vibrant cultural scene, with a guest list to match.

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

The LA event featured the unveiling of a one-of-a-kind MANUFAKTUR Made to Measure Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+, which will be awarded to the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals singles champion. As Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner of the WTA Tour, the unveiling of this vehicle marks another milestone in Mercedes-Benz’s inaugural season with the Tour, reflecting a partnership built around celebrating excellence, championing women's tennis and creating new experiences for players and fans.

The exclusive vehicle features an ultraviolet exterior inspired by the WTA’s iconic purple brand colour, 21-inch AMG forged wheels, a crystal white MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather interior and carbon trim. Personalized details include exclusive WTA Finals-inspired detailing, embroidered headrest cushions and a badge bearing the champion’s name. The design celebrates the WTA’s pioneering heritage and the individuality, excellence and achievements of its players.

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Sarah Swanson, Chief Brand Officer, WTA Ventures stated, “Bringing the WTA Clubhouse to Los Angeles with Mercedes-Benz is a great opportunity to celebrate the growing influence of women’s tennis beyond the court, in a city at the heart of global entertainment and culture. This bespoke winner’s car is a brilliant way to round off our first season together. From the Mercedes-Benz Signature Court to new content and fan experiences, our partnership has already brought exciting new energy to the Tour, and we’re proud to recognise our FAGE WTA Finals champion with such a special prize.”

The car will be officially presented to the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals singles champion during the trophy ceremony on Sunday, November 15, in Indian Wells, California. The doubles champions will also each receive a complimentary 12-month lease of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. The WTA Finals will take place from Sunday, November 8, to Sunday, November 15, in Indian Wells, California, marking the event’s return to North America. Bringing together the world's best players to compete for the season's ultimate prize, this year's Finals kick off a new chapter for the tournament, ahead of its move to Charlotte, North Carolina, from 2027 to 2029.

Tickets to experience all the action at the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals in Indian Wells are available to purchase here.

Imagery from the WTA x Mercedes-Benz Clubhouse event can be downloaded here (credit: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com).

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com