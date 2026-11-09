Italy Coach Inclusion Program

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION & PARTNERS

The WTA Coach Inclusion Program – Italy, hosted by FITP will launch in January 2027, expanding opportunities for high-performance women coaches from Italy and across Europe. The program will be developed between the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Federazione Italiana Tennis e Padel (FITP), which has extended its invitations beyond Italy, opening doors for coaches from across Europe.

The program will be delivered by renowned coaches and educators and will provide a structured pathway for women coaches aspiring to coach on the WTA Tour. The inaugural cohort will begin its training in January 2027 with a series of monthly virtual sessions, which will prepare participants for the in-person workshop taking place in Rome at the end of April. The in-person workshop will combine on-court and classroom content, including framing, observation, and application, designed to prepare coaches for the demands of the WTA Tour.

Participants will also have the opportunity to attend the Italian Symposium, which will take place in Rome on April 29 and 30. Finally, coaches will experience one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world, the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, while also being mentored by some of the best WTA coaches in the world.

This collaboration between FITP and the WTA represents an important step toward further strengthening an already strong workforce of women coaches in Europe.

APPLICANT CRITERIA & APPLICATION DEADLINES

To be eligible to apply you must meet two of the following criteria:



Nomination by your European Federation

Former WTA Full Member

Current or former WTA Associate Member with 2 of years performance coaching experience

Hold a current Coach certification or qualification

Private coach to World Tennis Tour Juniors player (ITF Juniors) with 3 years of coaching experience.

Current National Police Check & Working with Children Check relevant to your country

Other qualifications that may be considered along with other criteria:

Playing experience (list the highest level of competition)



Previous World Tennis (ITF), WTA players coached (list players who they served as the primary coach for)

Applications for 2027 are open now.

Applications close Wednesday, December 9th, 2026

PROGRAM DATES

Phase 1: Virtual Sessions

Monthly sessions

January – April 2027

Phase 2: In-Person Training

Rome, Italy

April 28 – May 3, 2027

Italian Symposium

April 29 & April 30, 2027

Phase 3: WTA Tournament Experience

Internazionali BNL d’Italia

May 4 – May 7 2027

Graduation: TBC

To be considered for acceptance, please submit the application form and e-mail any supporting documentation (federation nomination, coaching resume, proof of certification, etc.) to coach@wtatennis.com. Any information submitted within this application form is subject to verification.

Please note: Due to high demand and limited spots available, submission of an application does not guarantee acceptance into the program. Final selection and approval are at the discretion of the Selection Committee.