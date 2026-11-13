FAGE WTA Finals championship matches will simulcast for free on Tennis Channel 2 on Nov. 15

WTA and Tennis Channel announced Friday that the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals singles and doubles championship matches will be available for free in the United States through a simulcast on Tennis Channel 2 (T2). The free streaming channel, which is available on Amazon, Roku, DirecTV and other leading platforms, will stream the matches for fans nationwide on Sunday, November 15.

The one-day T2 simulcast caps Tennis Channel’s weeklong coverage of the WTA Finals on Tennis Channel and the Tennis Channel app and provides an opportunity for a wider audience to experience the much-anticipated championship matches with no barrier to entry.

The broadcast marks an exciting opportunity to expand the reach of the WTA Finals and introduce the excitement of the season-ending championship to an even wider audience. The 2026 FAGE WTA Finals takes place November 8–15 at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, bringing together the world’s top singles players and doubles teams to compete for one of the most prestigious titles in women’s tennis.

Valerie Camillo, WTA Chair, stated: “As we look to expand the WTA Tour’s reach, we are thrilled about the opportunity to connect with the broadest possible audience—not only tennis fans, but also those drawn to the worlds of fashion, sports, and entertainment. Having this Sunday’s FAGE WTA Finals championship matches simulcast on Tennis Channel and free on T2 through Amazon, Roku, YouTube TV and other leading streaming platforms is a significant win for the WTA and, most importantly, for fans. It’s an important step in bringing our sport to a wider audience.”

Click here for more information on the 2026 WTA Finals.