Former British No. 2 and Wimbledon Tournament Director brings extensive experience across professional tennis, tournament operations and player relations

The WTA (Women's Tennis Association) on Thursday announced the appointment of Jamie Baker as Chief Tour Officer. A former professional player and most recently Associate Director of Professional Tennis and Tournament Director at Wimbledon, Baker brings a distinctive combination of experience as a competitor, tournament leader, and business professional to the WTA. He will join the organization during the first quarter of 2027.

In his new role, Baker will oversee Tour operations, player and tournament relations, and performance health, working closely with players, tournaments, and colleagues across the organization. His appointment adds significant tennis and operational expertise to the WTA's leadership team as the organization builds on its recent success delivering the WTA Finals back in the U.S.

"Jamie brings an exceptional combination of experience as a professional player and a leader at one of the world's most prestigious tournaments," said Valerie Camillo, Chair and CEO of the WTA. "He understands the sport from multiple perspectives, from the player experience to the operational demands of running a major international event. His expertise and judgment will be invaluable as we continue to grow the Tour and deliver enhanced services to our players and tournaments."

"Jamie has a deep understanding of what it takes to deliver professional tennis at the highest level, and he brings a valuable perspective on the needs of players and tournaments," said Adam Barrett, WTA Tournament Council Chair and Tournament Board Representative. "His experience and collaborative approach will be an asset to the WTA and to the broader tennis community. We look forward to working with him in this new role."

"I'm delighted to be joining the WTA at such an important moment of opportunity. The WTA has an extraordinary legacy and has played a defining role in shaping the future of women's sport. As women's sports continue to grow and attract new audiences and investment, the WTA is uniquely positioned to help lead that next chapter, drawing on its rich history, its athletes, and the global reach of the sport. I'm honored to be part of that work and look forward to contributing to the future of the Tour," said Baker.

Baker joins the WTA from The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), where he served as Associate Director of Professional Tennis and Tournament Director. In that role, he led tennis matters for The Championships, overseeing key aspects of tournament operations, including officiating, scheduling, player services, and practice facilities. He was also responsible for the player experience, grass court strategy, and relationships with the ATP, WTA, and World Tennis.

His experience at Wimbledon follows a career that spans both sides of professional tennis. Prior to tournament leadership, Baker competed on the ATP Tour, where he was ranked as high as British No. 2 before retiring from professional tennis in 2013.

Following his playing career, Baker spent nearly five years in corporate banking at Santander before joining The AELTC as Head of Tennis Relations in 2018. He was promoted to Head of Professional Tennis and Tournament Director in 2020 and became Associate Director of Professional Tennis in 2024.

At the WTA, Baker will bring this combination of competitive, operational, and business experience to the work of supporting players and tournaments and managing the Tour. His experience managing a world-class tournament will be instrumental in the WTA's new approach to self-operating the WTA Finals and the work to build out the event in Charlotte.

With the addition of the Chief Tour Officer role, Valerie Camillo will be CEO of the WTA in addition to her role as Chair. Camillo will partner with Marina Storti in her role as CEO of WTA Ventures, the commercial arm of the WTA.