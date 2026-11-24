Maincast Sport has acquired the rights to broadcast the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in Ukraine under a long-term agreement, bringing the world's leading women's professional tennis tour to Ukrainian audiences with dedicated Ukrainian-language coverage.

The agreement will give fans access to Ukrainian-language coverage of WTA tournaments throughout the 2027 season, as the Tour visits 26 countries and territories. From Brisbane and Auckland in January, the season will take in iconic destinations including Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome and Beijing, culminating in the season-ending FAGE WTA Finals in Charlotte, USA, in November.

The WTA Tour joins Maincast Sport’s portfolio of international sports properties including the NBA, Copa del Rey, MotoGP and NASCAR. Now with the WTA, the addition further strengthens Maincast Sport’s offering, bringing fans world-class women’s tennis and the opportunity to follow the Ukrainian players who consistently compete at the highest level.

The partnership includes: International WTA 1000 events, WTA 500 Events, WTA 250 Events, and the FAGE WTA Finals taking place in Charlotte (USA), where the season’s top eight singles players and doubles teams will compete.

“Tennis is one of the sports where Ukraine has genuine stars, and fans have followed every match our players have played for years. From 2027, matches featuring Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk, Dayana Yastremska and other Ukrainian players will be available exclusively on Maincast Sport, alongside hundreds of matches from the world’s best players. We’re creating our own tennis shows, analysis and broadcasts with star guests. The WTA calendar runs almost all year round, so Maincast Sport viewers will get top-level tennis every week,,” said Vitalii Volochai, co-founder of Maincast.

“We’re delighted to partner with Maincast Sport to bring more women’s tennis to fans in Ukraine, where the sport already means so much. Ukrainian players continue to make an important impact on the global stage, and this agreement will give fans more opportunities to follow their favourite athletes and experience the excitement of the WTA Tour throughout the season,” said Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures.

WTA Tour matches will be available to fans on the Maincast Sport TV channel and Maincast.tv platform.