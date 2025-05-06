Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2017 - Stuttgart

2016 - Bastad



Finalist (3): 2024 - Hua Hin 2

2023 - Warsaw

2016 - Stuttgart



DOUBLES

Winner (16): 2025 - Nottingham (w/Haddad Maia)

2024 - Osaka (w/Shibahara)

2023 - Washington DC (w/Zvonareva), Hobart (w/Flipkens), Ningbo, Nanchang, WTA Finals (all w/Zvonareva)

2022 - Lyon, Miami (both w/Zvonareva), Cluj-Napoca (w/Flipkens)

2020 - US Open (w/Zvonareva)

2019 - Guangzhou (w/Peng)

2018 - Moscow (w/Panova)

2015 - 's-Hertogenbosch (w/Muhammad), Florianopolis (w/Beck), Luxembourg (w/Barthel)



Finalist (11): 2026 London - (w/Fernandez)

2026 - Dubai (w/Zvonareva)

2025 - Adelaide (w/Haddad Maia)

2024 - Tokyo (w/Shibahara), Madrid (w/Krejcikova)

2023 - US Open (w/Zvonareva), Indian Wells (w/Haddad Maia)

2022 - Tallinn (w/Melichar-Martinez)

2018 - New Haven (w/Hsieh)

2016 - Mallorca (w/Friedsam)

2015 - Marrakech (w/Zanevska)



MIXED DOUBLES

Winner (2): 2024 - Roland Garros (w/Roger-Vasselin)

2016 - US Open (w/Pavic)





Career in Review

Highlights of 2025 included reaching second Grand Slam QF of her career at Wimbledon (l. Sabalenka) and posting her best career WTA 1000 result with QF at Wuhan (l. eventual champion Gauff). In doubles, won 16th Tour title at Nottingham with Haddad Maia



Best results of 2024 came in the second half of the season achieving runner-up at Hua Hin 2 and reaching semifinal at Jiujiang. Also made quarterfinals across the season at Adelaide, Bogota and Rabat



2023 season highlights include a final in Warsaw (l. Swiatek) and a QF at Zhengzhou (l. Paolini) and Nanchang (l. Siniakova)



Ended her 2023 singles season ranked at No.86



In the 2023 season reached a doubles career-high of No.5 and lifted doubles title at the WTA Finals (w/Zvonareva)



Best result of 2022 was QF run at Stuttgart (as WC, l. Samsonova)



Reached first career QF on grass, at 2021 Bad Homburg (l. Siniakova). Also made 3r at Gippsland Trophy (l. Halep) and 2r on four occasions in 2021



Advanced to first Grand Slam singles quarterfinal of career at 2020 Roland Garros (l. Kvitova); previous best results at a Slam were 3r runs at 2016 Australian Open (l. Beck) and 2016 US Open (l. V.Williams)



Captured first Grand Slam doubles title at 2020 US Open (w/Zvonareva)



Opened 2020 season by reaching QF at Auckland (l. eventual champion S.Williams)



Standout results of 2019 season included SF run at Bucharest (l. Tig) and QF showings at Hiroshima and Luxembourg



After 10 months sidelined by knee injury, returned to Tour-level action at 2018 Charleston; went on to reach two QF later that summer, at Bucharest and Moscow [River Cup]; also reached three finals on the ITF Circuit, including a title run at $25K Bad Saulgau-GER



Won second (and biggest title) of career to date on home soil at 2017 Stuttgart (d. Mladenovic in F). Scored three wins over Top 10 opponents en route (No.9 Kuznetsova, No.3 Ka.Pliskova and No.5 Halep) but promising season halted by serious right knee injury (tore right anterior cruciate ligament) sustained a few weeks later at Nürnberg (ret. vs. Krejcikova)



Enjoyed Tour-level breakthrough in 2016, registering 30 Tour-level match wins and first WTA singles title on clay at Bastad (d. Siniakova in F)



Earlier in 2016, reached maiden WTA final as a qualifier at 2016 Stuttgart (as qualifier, l. Kerber); result led to Top 50 debut at No.42 (week of April 25)



Quarterfinalist at Rio Olympics (l. eventual gold medalist Puig)



Won 2016 US Open mixed doubles title (w/Pavic)



Advanced to first two QF at WTA level in 2015, at Florianopolis and Luxembourg



Won first WTA doubles title at 2015 's-Hertogenbosch (w/Muhammad)



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2003 Leipzig and finally main draw debut seven years later, at 2010 Bastad



Played first pro events of career on ITF Circuit in 2002



