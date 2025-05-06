WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Golubic-Torso_316296 Inactive

Viktorija
Golubic

SUI
33 yrs
5' 7" (1.69m)
Current Singles Rank
52
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
25 / 18
Prize Money
$703,028

Stories

Loading videos

Biography

  • Previously coached by Dominik Utzinger
  • Mother, Vucica Golubic was born in Serbia and father, Ignacije Golubic was born in Croatia; both are now Swiss nationals
  • Has a sister, Natalija and two brothers, Kristijan and David
  • Began playing tennis at age 5; sister played tennis and family was fan of sport
  • Favorite surface is hard; favorite shot is backhand
  • Tennis idol growing up was Monica Seles (played with two hands both sides until age 11)
  • Speaks German, English, Serbian and Croatian
  • Practiced Kung Fu for a while; also enjoys Harry Potter books (has read each one multiple times)

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

35

Height

5' 7" (1.69m)

Birthday

Oct 16, 1992 October 16, 1992

Birthplace

Zürich, Switzerland

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (2): 2024 - Jiujiang
2016 - Gstaad

Finalist (3): 2021 - Lyon, Monterrey
2016 - Linz

DOUBLES
Finalist (3): 2023 - Hobart (w/Udvardy)
2021 - Olympics (w/Bencic)
2017 - Gstaad (w/Stojanovic)


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner: (6): 2026 - Oeiras
2025 - Suzhou
2024 - Limoges
2023 - Rouen
2021 - Saint-Malo
2019 - Indian Wells

Finalist (3): 2026 - Oeiras
2025 - Warsaw
2022 - Rouen

Career in Review

In 2025 posted best result of the season at Jiujiang with SF (l. Tagger); also made QFs at Cleveland and Osaka. Earned a WTA 125 title at Suzhou

Began 2024 with her best Grand Slam performance since Wimbledon 2021 (quarterfinal), with R32 at Australian Open (l. Svitolina). Her only other consecutive main draw wins came in October at Jiujiang where she claimed her second career title, eight years after earning her maiden title at 2016 Gstaad. Continued her winning streak at Limoges, ending the season with the WTA 125 title (d. Naef in F)

Reached QF at 2023 Nottingham (l. Watson). Advanced to second round at 2023 Wimbledon, as a qualifier (l. Keys). Also qualified at 2023 Miami and fell in second round (l. Samsonova)

Had a mixed 2022 falling out of Top 100 after 2r exit at Wimbledon and entering back in with QF run at Warsaw

Made QF at the first tournament of 2022, Melbourne 1 (l. Halep), and later on clay at Strasbourg (l. Dodin) and Warsaw (l. Paolini)

In addition to F run at Rouen 125 (l. Zanevska), highlight of the year include SF campaign at Nottingham (l. Amritraj)

Produced impressive campaign in 2021, culminating in first Top 50 year-end finish and a career-high ranking of No.43 on November 8

On clay, won WTA 125K Series title at Saint-Malo and then performed impressively on grass with back-to-back QF runs at Eastbourne and Wimbledon

After a strong start to last season on ITF Circuit, continued her resurgence by coming through qualifying to reach the final at Lyon (l. Tauson) and Monterrey (l. Fernandez)

Ended 2020 outside Top 100 (at No.137) for first time since 2017 - after a campaign in which she fell 1r three times (including Australian Open and US Open) and in qualifying on four occasions

Other than run to SF at Guangzhou, highlights of 2019 season include QF runs at Hua Hin and last week in Nanchang, and 3r showing at Wimbledon - the deepest run of her career at a major

Finished 2018 ranked No.92 for second-best career-end finish (after No.57 in 2016)

Made 2r at three events in 2018, at Gstaad, Hiroshima and Wuhan, and fell 1r on seven occasions; also won ninth career title on ITF Circuit at $80k Poitiers-FRA

The 2017 campaign saw her play all four Grand Slam main draws for first time in her career and post career-high ranking of No.51 on April 3, 2017

Ended 2016 at No.57 for best year-end finish of career (up from No.178 in 2015)

Season highlights were winning maiden WTA singles title at Gstaad (d. Bertens in F) and R-Up finish at Linz (l. Cibulkova in F)

Made Slam debut at 2016 Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Suárez Navarro in 1r) and qualified for Roland Garros, reaching 2r (l. Safarova). Prior to 2016 Australian Open, had fallen six times in Grand Slam qualifying

Other 2016 highlights included QFs at 's-Hertogenbosch (l. Bencic), Tokyo [Japan Open] (l. eventual champion McHale) and Guangzhou (l. Kontaveit). Reached 2r at Katowice (l. Babos) and Bastad (l. Errani), and fell 1r at Cincinnati (l. Nara) and Luxembourg (l. Lisicki)

Posted first and second Top 50 wins (vs. No.18 Ka.Pliskova and No.33 Strycova) during 2016 Fed Cup World Group SF against Czech Republic

Entering 2016, had posted just two Tour-level main draw wins in career. By comparison, registered 20 main draw wins in 2016

Prior to 2016 had contested two Tour-level events, having come through qualifying on both occasions: 2013 Bad Gastein (d. Bertens, l. Hlavackova), 2014 Shenzhen (d. Wozniack, l. Beck)

Made WTA qualifying debut at 2010 Budapest, and main draw debut at 2013 Bad Gastein

Debut on ITF Circuit came at $10k ITF/Budapest-HUN in 2008

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

Player updates

All news View all news
Hot Shots
Taylor Townsend, Toronto 2026

What was the hottest shot from Toronto?

3m read
23h ago
highlights

Ten years after debut, Golubic beats Parks for first Cincinnati win

1d ago
Viktorija Golubic, 2026 Cincinnati R1 (Getty)
02:00
highlights

Swiatek defeats Golubic for third straight time in Toronto third round

1w ago
Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026
04:39
Hot Shots

'Take a bow!' Golubic finds terrific pickup to pass Swiatek in Toronto

1w ago
Viktorija Golubic, Toronto 2026
01:04
highlights

Golubic outfoxes Vekic in three sets to set Swiatek meeting in Toronto

1w ago
Viktorija Golubic, Toronto 2026
04:23
highlights

Golubic bounces Birrell in Toronto first round

1w ago
Viktorija_Golubic_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_1-DSC_8511
05:00
highlights

Golubic gets by Li in Nottingham to reach second grass-court semifinal

1mo ago
Viktorija Golubic, Nottingham 2026
04:21