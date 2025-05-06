Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2024 - Jiujiang

2016 - Gstaad



Finalist (3): 2021 - Lyon, Monterrey

2016 - Linz



DOUBLES

Finalist (3): 2023 - Hobart (w/Udvardy)

2021 - Olympics (w/Bencic)

2017 - Gstaad (w/Stojanovic)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner: (6): 2026 - Oeiras

2025 - Suzhou

2024 - Limoges

2023 - Rouen

2021 - Saint-Malo

2019 - Indian Wells



Finalist (3): 2026 - Oeiras

2025 - Warsaw

2022 - Rouen





Career in Review

In 2025 posted best result of the season at Jiujiang with SF (l. Tagger); also made QFs at Cleveland and Osaka. Earned a WTA 125 title at Suzhou



Began 2024 with her best Grand Slam performance since Wimbledon 2021 (quarterfinal), with R32 at Australian Open (l. Svitolina). Her only other consecutive main draw wins came in October at Jiujiang where she claimed her second career title, eight years after earning her maiden title at 2016 Gstaad. Continued her winning streak at Limoges, ending the season with the WTA 125 title (d. Naef in F)



Reached QF at 2023 Nottingham (l. Watson). Advanced to second round at 2023 Wimbledon, as a qualifier (l. Keys). Also qualified at 2023 Miami and fell in second round (l. Samsonova)



Had a mixed 2022 falling out of Top 100 after 2r exit at Wimbledon and entering back in with QF run at Warsaw



Made QF at the first tournament of 2022, Melbourne 1 (l. Halep), and later on clay at Strasbourg (l. Dodin) and Warsaw (l. Paolini)



In addition to F run at Rouen 125 (l. Zanevska), highlight of the year include SF campaign at Nottingham (l. Amritraj)



Produced impressive campaign in 2021, culminating in first Top 50 year-end finish and a career-high ranking of No.43 on November 8



On clay, won WTA 125K Series title at Saint-Malo and then performed impressively on grass with back-to-back QF runs at Eastbourne and Wimbledon



After a strong start to last season on ITF Circuit, continued her resurgence by coming through qualifying to reach the final at Lyon (l. Tauson) and Monterrey (l. Fernandez)



Ended 2020 outside Top 100 (at No.137) for first time since 2017 - after a campaign in which she fell 1r three times (including Australian Open and US Open) and in qualifying on four occasions



Other than run to SF at Guangzhou, highlights of 2019 season include QF runs at Hua Hin and last week in Nanchang, and 3r showing at Wimbledon - the deepest run of her career at a major



Finished 2018 ranked No.92 for second-best career-end finish (after No.57 in 2016)



Made 2r at three events in 2018, at Gstaad, Hiroshima and Wuhan, and fell 1r on seven occasions; also won ninth career title on ITF Circuit at $80k Poitiers-FRA



The 2017 campaign saw her play all four Grand Slam main draws for first time in her career and post career-high ranking of No.51 on April 3, 2017



Ended 2016 at No.57 for best year-end finish of career (up from No.178 in 2015)



Season highlights were winning maiden WTA singles title at Gstaad (d. Bertens in F) and R-Up finish at Linz (l. Cibulkova in F)



Made Slam debut at 2016 Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Suárez Navarro in 1r) and qualified for Roland Garros, reaching 2r (l. Safarova). Prior to 2016 Australian Open, had fallen six times in Grand Slam qualifying



Other 2016 highlights included QFs at 's-Hertogenbosch (l. Bencic), Tokyo [Japan Open] (l. eventual champion McHale) and Guangzhou (l. Kontaveit). Reached 2r at Katowice (l. Babos) and Bastad (l. Errani), and fell 1r at Cincinnati (l. Nara) and Luxembourg (l. Lisicki)



Posted first and second Top 50 wins (vs. No.18 Ka.Pliskova and No.33 Strycova) during 2016 Fed Cup World Group SF against Czech Republic



Entering 2016, had posted just two Tour-level main draw wins in career. By comparison, registered 20 main draw wins in 2016



Prior to 2016 had contested two Tour-level events, having come through qualifying on both occasions: 2013 Bad Gastein (d. Bertens, l. Hlavackova), 2014 Shenzhen (d. Wozniack, l. Beck)



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2010 Budapest, and main draw debut at 2013 Bad Gastein



Debut on ITF Circuit came at $10k ITF/Budapest-HUN in 2008

