Jasmine Paolini

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2025 - Rome

2024 - Dubai

2021 - Portoroz



Finalist (6): 2025 - Cincinnati

2024 - Wimbledon, Roland Garros

2023 - Monastir, Palermo

2022 - Cluj-Napoca



DOUBLES

Winner (10): 2025 - Beijing, Roland Garros, Rome, Doha (all w/Errani)

2024 - Rome, Linz, Olympics, Beijing (all w/Errani)

2023 - Monastir (w/Errani)

2021 - Hamburg (w/Teichmann)



Finalist (4): 2026 - Miami (w/Errani)

2025 - Berlin (w/Errani)

2024 - Roland Garros (w/Errani)

2022 - Melbourne #1 (w/Errani)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2023 - Florence

2021 - Bol



Finalist (1): 2023 - Makarska

2021 - Saint-Malo





Career in Review

In 2025 earned second WTA 1000 title of her career on home soil at Rome, also winning the doubles title with Errani - became the first woman to sweep the Rome singles and doubles titles since Monica Seles in 1990



Also in 2025 won her first Grand Slam title in any discipline, pairing with Errani to claim the Roland Garros women's doubles crown and qualified for the 2025 WTA Finals in both singles and doubles for the second time in her career after 2024



Breakout 2024 season saw her win the biggest title of her career at WTA 1000 Dubai and also reach her first Grand Slam finals, finishing R-Up at Roland-Garros and Wimbledon. Qualified for her first WTA Finals in singles and doubles, broke into the Top 10 for the first time in her career and finished the season as the World No.4



Finished 2023 by breaking into Top 30 for first time, achieving No. 29 on Oct 23, 2023 after becoming runner-up at Monastir (l. Mertens). Also achieved runner-up at Palermo and SF at Zhengzhou (l. Zheng both times) as well as QFs at Lyon (l. Garcia) and Cincinnati as a qualifier (l. eventual champion Gauff). Enjoyed two Top 10 wins (No.10 Garcia and No.4 Rybakina).



In 2022, finished R-Up at Cluj-Napoca (l. Blinkova), while made back-to-back SF at Palermo (l. Bronzetti) and Warsaw (l. eventual champion Garcia); also reached QF at Lyon (l. Yastremska), Portoroz (l. eventual champion Siniakova) and Parma (l. Kovinic)



Broke into Top 50 on January 31, 2021



Posted near-Top 50 season finish in 2021 after capturing first WTA singles title of career at Portoroz (d. Riske in F)



Strong season finish also brought SF run at Courmayeur (l. eventual champion Vekic) and QF effort at Linz (l. Halep); posted best win of season over No.18 Mertens en route to 3r at Indian Wells (l. Pegula)



Also in 2021 won the WTA 125K event in Bol, Croatia (d. Rus in F) and was R-Up at the same level in Saint Malo (l. Golubic)



Captured first WTA doubles title in 2021, at Hamburg (w/Teichmann)



In 2021, for first time in career, contested the full suite of all four Grand Slam events; reached 2r at Roland Garros and US Open, equalling best previous Slam result



In 2020, reached 2r four times at WTA tournaments, including Roland Garros (l. Kvitova)



Highlights of 2019 included QF showings at Guangzhou and Palermo, a SF run at the WTA 125K Series event at Karlsruhe, lifting seventh, eighth and ninth ITF Circuit titles of her career, at $60KBrescia-ITA, $25K ITF/Curtiba-BRA and $100K ITF/Tokyo-JPN, and qualifying for maiden Grand Slam main draw at Roland Garros (l. Kasatkina in 1r)



Ended 2018 ranked No.180, with season highlight a maiden WTA singles QF at Prague (d. No.15 Kasatkina, l. Zhang)



Made WTA main draw debut at 2017 Bastad (l. Suarez Navarro in 1r) and also fell 1r at Guangzhou and in qualifying a further three times



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2015 Rome



Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in Italy in 2011