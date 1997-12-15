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Magdalena
Frech

POL
28 yrs
5' 7'' (1.71m)
Current Singles Rank
41
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
15 / 20
Prize Money
$831,338

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Andrzej Kobierski
  • Started playing tennis aged six

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

22

Height

5' 7'' (1.71m)

Birthday

Dec 15, 1997 December 15, 1997

Birthplace

Lodz, Poland

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (1): 2024 - Guadalajara

Finalist (2): 2026 - Merida
2024 - Prague

DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2026 - Charleston (w/Bondar)


WTA 125 TITLES
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2021 - Concord

Career in Review

Best results in 2025 were QF runs at Washington DC (l. Rybakina) and Guadalajara (l. Bartunkova). Registered second Top 10 win of her career over No.6 Mirra Andreeva at Berlin (after No.8 Navarro at Wuhan 2024)

In 2024 reached a career-high ranking of No.22 by reaching her career-first final at Prague (l. Linette in final) followed by her first-ever title win at Guadalajara (d. Gadecki in final); also made QF at Wuhan (l. eventual champion Sabalenka) and at Nottingham (l. eventual champion Boulter) and achieved her best result to date at a Grand Slam (R16 at the Australian Open; l. Gauff)

In 2023 reached back-to-back QF on grass at Nottingham (l. Burrage) and Birmingham (l. eventual champion Ostapenko); advanced to 3r at Miami (l. Gracheva) and posted 2r efforts at Indian Wells, Madrid, Rome, Guadalajara and Hong Kong; at the Slams, best results were 2r at Roland Garros (l. Rakhimova) and US Open (l. Muchova); ended season on career-high ranking of No.63 after winning a 100k ITF event in Spain (d. Errani in F)

Highlight of 2022 season was 3r run at Wimbledon - best career result at a major. Also made 2r on nine occasions

Broke into Top 100 on October 18, 2021, following run through qualifying to 2r at Indian Wells

Advanced to 2r three more times last season and won titles at WTA 125K Series event in Concord and W60 Prague ITF Circuit event

Campaign in 2020 was highlighted by maiden WTA QF, at Prague (as LL, l. eventual champion Halep) - first back-to-back main draw wins at a WTA event

Only other WTA main draw appearance in 2020 was 1r exit at Lyon (as qualifier, l. Tomova); also won her fourth career singles title on ITF Circuit, at $25K Bendigo-AUS and contested qualifying at Australian Open, Dubai and Doha

Appeared in six WTA main draws in 2019, falling in 1r at Dubai (l. Kasatkina), Charleston (l.Buzarnescu), Lugano (l. Peterson), Nottingham (l. Mladenovic), US Open (l. Siegemund) and Guangzhou (l. Stojanovic)

In 2018, made 2r at Roland Garros (as qualifier, l.Stephens), Rabat (l. Fett), Nottingham (l.Jakupovic) and San Jose (l.Tomljanovic). Also fell in 1r at six other tour-level events, including qualifying for Grand Slam debut at Australian Open

Achieved career high singles ranking of No.115 after 2018 Roland Garros run (July 2, 2018)

Won two of her four ITF singles titles in 2017, at $25k ITF/Leipzig-GER and $25k ITF/Braunschweig-GER - both on clay

Played first WTA qualifying event at home tournament in Katowice in 2013, falling to Olaru. Made WTA main draw debut at Katowice the following year (as wildcard, l. Meusburger in 1r)

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Magdalena Frech, Cincinnati 2026

Frech holds off Ruzic to reach Cincinnati second round

04:30
2d ago
Match Reaction

Gauff, Pegula conquer unique challenges to reach Toronto third round

2m read
1w ago
Coco_Gauff_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_4-DSC_7335
highlights

In Toronto, Pegula rallies past Frech for second time in a week

1w ago
Jessica_Pegula_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_4-DSC_4052
04:54
highlights

Frech advances past Jeanjean to second-round Toronto meeting vs. Pegula

1w ago
Magdalena Frech, Toronto 2026
05:04
Match Reaction

Pegula, Kalinskaya set for another potential thriller as DC quarterfinal matchup looms

3m read
2w ago
Jessica Pegula, Washington 2026
highlights

Frech wins 12 of final 15 games to beat Li, halt four-match skid in DC opener

2w ago
Magdalena Frech, Washington 2026
04:01
highlights

Osaka beats Frech to reach Bad Homburg second round

1mo ago
Naomi Osaka, Bad Homburg 2026
03:00