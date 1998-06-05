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Jaqueline
Cristian

ROU
28 yrs
5' 11'' (1.82m)
Current Singles Rank
40
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
17 / 16
Prize Money
$861,345

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Javier Marti
  • Favorite surface is clay
  • Started playing tennis aged five

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

28

Height

5' 11'' (1.82m)

Birthday

Jun 5, 1998 June 5, 1998

Birthplace

Bucharest, Romania

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Finalist (2): 2025 - Rabat
2021 - Linz

DOUBLES
Finalist (2): 2025 - Cluj-Napoca (w/Moratelli)
2019 - Bucharest (w/Ruse)

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Puerto Vallarta

Career in Review

Best result of 2025 was reaching second career Tour final at Rabat (l. Joint in F); also achieved her best Grand Slam results with 3r at Australian Open, Roland Garros and US Open. Won her first WTA 125 title at Puerto Vallarta and ended the season at a career high ranking of No.39

A strong 2024 season began with semifinal at Cluj-Napoca followed by a further three quarterfinals at Charleston, Palermo and Iasi taking her ranking to a career high of No.57 in July

In 2023 reached semifinal at Prague (l. Hibino) and also WTA 125 semifinals at Bucharest and Rouen

Suffered knee injury in 2r match at Doha 2022 against Kasatkina and took the next six months off

Ended 2021 campaign in fine form, reaching SF at Nur-Sultan (l. eventual champion Van Uytvanck), QF at Cluj-Napoca (l. Halep) before finishing R-Up at Linz (l. Riske)

Broke into Top 100 on November 8, 2021

Advanced to maiden WTA QF at 2021 St. Petersburg (l. Kuznetsova)

Season highlight in 2020 was 2r run at Lyon (as qualifier, l. Kenin)

In 2019, posted 2r showing at Bucharest (l. Rybakina), also fell 1r at Nanchang (as qualifier, l. Golubic)

Reached 2r on WTA main draw debut at 2017 Bucharest (d. Kozlova. l. eventual champion Begu)

In 2016, compiled a 46-18 win-loss record, lifting five titles on ITF Circuit and rising 400 places in rankings

Contested maiden WTA qualifying at 2015 Bucharest

Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in Europe in 2012

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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Match Reaction
Jessica Pegula, Wimbledon 2026

Pegula, Jovic give American women a winning start at Wimbledon

3m read
1mo ago
highlights

Boulter defeats Cristian at Queen's to make eighth grass-court quarterfinal

2mo ago
Katie Boulter, Queen's 2026
02:31
highlights

Cristian edges Zheng in two tight sets in Queen's first round

2mo ago
Jaqueline Cristian, Queen's 2026
02:27
Match Reaction

Mboko to face Navarro in Strasbourg final with first clay title at stake

3m read
2mo ago
victoria-mboko-strasbourg-2026-035
highlights

Mboko outlasts Cristian in Strasbourg for first tour-level clay final

2mo ago
victoria-mboko-strasbourg-2026-035
04:45
highlights

Cristian overcomes Kasatkina in Strasbourg to make first WTA 500 semifinal

2mo ago
Jaqueline Cristian, Strasbourg 2026
05:44
Match Reaction

Mboko wins all-Canadian quarter as Navarro scores comeback in Strasbourg

3m read
2mo ago
Victoria Mboko, Strasbourg 2026