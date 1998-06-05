Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (2): 2025 - Rabat

2021 - Linz



DOUBLES

Finalist (2): 2025 - Cluj-Napoca (w/Moratelli)

2019 - Bucharest (w/Ruse)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2025 - Puerto Vallarta





Career in Review

Best result of 2025 was reaching second career Tour final at Rabat (l. Joint in F); also achieved her best Grand Slam results with 3r at Australian Open, Roland Garros and US Open. Won her first WTA 125 title at Puerto Vallarta and ended the season at a career high ranking of No.39



A strong 2024 season began with semifinal at Cluj-Napoca followed by a further three quarterfinals at Charleston, Palermo and Iasi taking her ranking to a career high of No.57 in July



In 2023 reached semifinal at Prague (l. Hibino) and also WTA 125 semifinals at Bucharest and Rouen



Suffered knee injury in 2r match at Doha 2022 against Kasatkina and took the next six months off



Ended 2021 campaign in fine form, reaching SF at Nur-Sultan (l. eventual champion Van Uytvanck), QF at Cluj-Napoca (l. Halep) before finishing R-Up at Linz (l. Riske)



Broke into Top 100 on November 8, 2021



Advanced to maiden WTA QF at 2021 St. Petersburg (l. Kuznetsova)



Season highlight in 2020 was 2r run at Lyon (as qualifier, l. Kenin)



In 2019, posted 2r showing at Bucharest (l. Rybakina), also fell 1r at Nanchang (as qualifier, l. Golubic)



Reached 2r on WTA main draw debut at 2017 Bucharest (d. Kozlova. l. eventual champion Begu)



In 2016, compiled a 46-18 win-loss record, lifting five titles on ITF Circuit and rising 400 places in rankings



Contested maiden WTA qualifying at 2015 Bucharest



Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in Europe in 2012

