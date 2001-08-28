kamilla rakhimova

Career Highlights

DOUBLES

Winner (5): 2026 - Cluj-Napoca (w/S.Zheng)

2024 - Bogota (w/Bucsa)

2023 - Tampico (w/Tikhonova)

2021 - Phillip Island Trophy (w/Raina), Linz (w/Dzalamidze)



Finalist (4): 2024 - Guadalajara 500 (w/Kalashnikova)

2022 - Istanbul (w/Dzalamidze), Cluj-Napoca (w/Sizikova)

2021 - Palermo (w/Dzalamidze)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2025 - Angers

2024 - Guadalajara



Finalist (1): 2023 - Stanford



DOUBLES

Winner (2): 2023 - Tampico (w/Tikhonova)

2022 - Rouen (w/Dzalamidze)



Finalist (2): 2025 - Guadalajara (w/Khromacheva)

2021 - Bastad (w/Mihalikova)



Career in Review

Highlights in 2025 include achieving her best career result on grass with QF at Eastbourne (as a qualifier, l. Pavlyuchenkova), defeating No.5 Paolini to reach 3r at Wimbledon for her first Top 10 win and closing out the season with a WTA 125 title at Angers



Strong 2024 saw her lift WTA 125 title at Guadalajara and breakthrough performances at Bogota and Rabat with semifinals; also made quarterfinals at WTA 500 Guadalajara and Jiujiang reaching a career high of No.61 in October



Best results of 2023 were SF at Bogota (l. Stearns) and 3r at Roland Garros (l. Sabalenka). Achieved R-Up at WTA 125 Stanford and SF at WTA 125 Tampico in singles and champion in doubles (w/Tikhonova).



Opened 2022 season by reaching maiden WTA QF at Melbourne Summer Set 2 (as qualifier, l. Li). On clay, reached SF at Bogota (l. eventual champion Maria), while won two ITF Circuit hard-court titles in second half of season



Broke into Top 100 for the first time on August 22, 2022, following title run at W60 ITF Circuit event at the Bronx



Advanced to 3r at 2021 US Open (as qualifier, l. Krejcikova). Also made 2r at St. Petersburg, Belgrade and Lausanne



Won two doubles title in 2021 at Phillip Island Trophy (w/Raina, d. Blinkova/Potapova in F) and Linz (w/Dzalamidze, d. Wang/Zheng)



Reached 2r on Grand Slam debut at 2020 Roland Garros (as qualifier, l. Sakkari); 1r win over No.55 Rogers was both the best-by-ranking of her career and also first at Tour level



Fell 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2019 Jurmala (as WC, l. Marcinkevica)



Owns seven singles and six doubles titles on ITF Circuit



Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in Kazakhstan in 2016