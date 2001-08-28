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Kamilla
Rakhimova

UZB
24 yrs
5' 6'' (1.70m)
Current Doubles Rank
82
Doubles Titles
1
Won / Lost
6 / 8
Prize Money
$744,608

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Yulia Pilchikova
  • Started playing tennis aged five
  • Favorite surface is hard

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

60

Height

5' 6'' (1.70m)

Birthday

Aug 28, 2001 August 28, 2001

Birthplace

Yekaterinburg, Russia

Career Highlights

DOUBLES
Winner (5): 2026 - Cluj-Napoca (w/S.Zheng)
2024 - Bogota (w/Bucsa)
2023 - Tampico (w/Tikhonova)
2021 - Phillip Island Trophy (w/Raina), Linz (w/Dzalamidze)

Finalist (4): 2024 - Guadalajara 500 (w/Kalashnikova)
2022 - Istanbul (w/Dzalamidze), Cluj-Napoca (w/Sizikova)
2021 - Palermo (w/Dzalamidze)

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (2): 2025 - Angers
2024 - Guadalajara

Finalist (1): 2023 - Stanford

DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2023 - Tampico (w/Tikhonova)
2022 - Rouen (w/Dzalamidze)

Finalist (2): 2025 - Guadalajara (w/Khromacheva)
2021 - Bastad (w/Mihalikova)

Career in Review

Highlights in 2025 include achieving her best career result on grass with QF at Eastbourne (as a qualifier, l. Pavlyuchenkova), defeating No.5 Paolini to reach 3r at Wimbledon for her first Top 10 win and closing out the season with a WTA 125 title at Angers

Strong 2024 saw her lift WTA 125 title at Guadalajara and breakthrough performances at Bogota and Rabat with semifinals; also made quarterfinals at WTA 500 Guadalajara and Jiujiang reaching a career high of No.61 in October

Best results of 2023 were SF at Bogota (l. Stearns) and 3r at Roland Garros (l. Sabalenka). Achieved R-Up at WTA 125 Stanford and SF at WTA 125 Tampico in singles and champion in doubles (w/Tikhonova).

Opened 2022 season by reaching maiden WTA QF at Melbourne Summer Set 2 (as qualifier, l. Li). On clay, reached SF at Bogota (l. eventual champion Maria), while won two ITF Circuit hard-court titles in second half of season

Broke into Top 100 for the first time on August 22, 2022, following title run at W60 ITF Circuit event at the Bronx

Advanced to 3r at 2021 US Open (as qualifier, l. Krejcikova). Also made 2r at St. Petersburg, Belgrade and Lausanne

Won two doubles title in 2021 at Phillip Island Trophy (w/Raina, d. Blinkova/Potapova in F) and Linz (w/Dzalamidze, d. Wang/Zheng)

Reached 2r on Grand Slam debut at 2020 Roland Garros (as qualifier, l. Sakkari); 1r win over No.55 Rogers was both the best-by-ranking of her career and also first at Tour level

Fell 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2019 Jurmala (as WC, l. Marcinkevica)

Owns seven singles and six doubles titles on ITF Circuit

Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in Kazakhstan in 2016

Latest Matches

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Match Reaction
Amanda_Anisimova_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_6765A

Anisimova, Pegula, Kostyuk rise to the occasion in rainy Toronto

3m read
1w ago
highlights

Pegula wins last eight games vs. Rakhimova in Toronto third round

1w ago
Jessica_Pegula_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_2721
04:57
highlights

Rakhimova into Toronto third round as Siniakova retires

1w ago
Kamila Rakhimova, Toronto 2026
03:28
highlights

Rakhimova handles Venus Williams in Toronto opener

1w ago
Kamilla_Rakhimova_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_1-DSC_6915A
04:45
Register to view analysis

Week in review: Two unlikely titles and a once-in-a-generation return

6m read
1mo ago
donna vekic queens club 2026
Hot Shots

Rakhimova's lob reaches great heights before dropping over Raducanu's head at Queen's

2mo ago
Kamilla Rakhimova, Queen's 2026
00:38
Match Reaction

Boulter upsets top seed Rybakina, Vekic wins doubleheader at Queen's

3m read
2mo ago
Boulter Queen's Club, June 12