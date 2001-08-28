kamilla rakhimova

Stories
Biography
- Coached by Yulia Pilchikova
- Started playing tennis aged five
- Favorite surface is hard
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High60
Height5' 6'' (1.70m)
BirthdayAug 28, 2001 August 28, 2001
BirthplaceYekaterinburg, Russia
Career Highlights
DOUBLES
Winner (5): 2026 - Cluj-Napoca (w/S.Zheng)
2024 - Bogota (w/Bucsa)
2023 - Tampico (w/Tikhonova)
2021 - Phillip Island Trophy (w/Raina), Linz (w/Dzalamidze)
Finalist (4): 2024 - Guadalajara 500 (w/Kalashnikova)
2022 - Istanbul (w/Dzalamidze), Cluj-Napoca (w/Sizikova)
2021 - Palermo (w/Dzalamidze)
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (2): 2025 - Angers
2024 - Guadalajara
Finalist (1): 2023 - Stanford
DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2023 - Tampico (w/Tikhonova)
2022 - Rouen (w/Dzalamidze)
Finalist (2): 2025 - Guadalajara (w/Khromacheva)
2021 - Bastad (w/Mihalikova)
Career in Review
Highlights in 2025 include achieving her best career result on grass with QF at Eastbourne (as a qualifier, l. Pavlyuchenkova), defeating No.5 Paolini to reach 3r at Wimbledon for her first Top 10 win and closing out the season with a WTA 125 title at Angers
Strong 2024 saw her lift WTA 125 title at Guadalajara and breakthrough performances at Bogota and Rabat with semifinals; also made quarterfinals at WTA 500 Guadalajara and Jiujiang reaching a career high of No.61 in October
Best results of 2023 were SF at Bogota (l. Stearns) and 3r at Roland Garros (l. Sabalenka). Achieved R-Up at WTA 125 Stanford and SF at WTA 125 Tampico in singles and champion in doubles (w/Tikhonova).
Opened 2022 season by reaching maiden WTA QF at Melbourne Summer Set 2 (as qualifier, l. Li). On clay, reached SF at Bogota (l. eventual champion Maria), while won two ITF Circuit hard-court titles in second half of season
Broke into Top 100 for the first time on August 22, 2022, following title run at W60 ITF Circuit event at the Bronx
Advanced to 3r at 2021 US Open (as qualifier, l. Krejcikova). Also made 2r at St. Petersburg, Belgrade and Lausanne
Won two doubles title in 2021 at Phillip Island Trophy (w/Raina, d. Blinkova/Potapova in F) and Linz (w/Dzalamidze, d. Wang/Zheng)
Reached 2r on Grand Slam debut at 2020 Roland Garros (as qualifier, l. Sakkari); 1r win over No.55 Rogers was both the best-by-ranking of her career and also first at Tour level
Fell 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2019 Jurmala (as WC, l. Marcinkevica)
Owns seven singles and six doubles titles on ITF Circuit
Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in Kazakhstan in 2016
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