Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2025 - Guangzhou

2021 - Tenerife



Finalist (4): 2025 - Cleveland, Singapore

2024 - Merida

2021 - Grampians Trophy



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2024 - Valencia



Finalist (1): 2024 - Bastad





Career in Review

Won second career title in 2025 at Guangzhou (after Tenerife 2021) and reached further finals at Singapore (l. Mertens in F) and Cleveland (l. Cirstea in F). Made 4r at a Grand Slam for the first time at US Open (l. Pegula) and reached a peak ranking of No.33 in October before finishing the 2025 season ranked inside the Top 40 for the first time (No.38)



Ended 2024 with her strongest result of the year at Merida with R-Up run taking her ranking back into the Top 100 for the first time since 2022. Through the season also made QF at Palermo and at WTA 125s, lifted the title at Valencia and reached the final at Bastad



Reached four Tour-level main draws in 2023; 1r at Austin (as qualifier, l. Blinkova), 1r at Indian Wells (l. Blinkova), Cincinnati (as qualifier, l. Sabalenka) and Guadalajara (as qualifier, l. Stephens). Also reached QF at WTA 125 Valencia on clay (l. Sherif) and R-Up at ITF $100K Bonita Springs



Her second semifinal appearance of 2022 came at Midland WTA 125 (l. Friedsam)



Advanced to second round at Doha WTA 500 (l. Sakkari) and reached WTA 1000 Miami 3r (l. Riske-Amritraj)



In 2022 reached Melbourne 2 (WTA 250) semifinal (l. Sasnovich)



Ended 2021 season in fine form, winning first WTA title at Tenerife (d. Osorio in F) and making QF at Courmayeur (l. Tauson)



Opened 2021 campaign by reaching maiden WTA final, at Grampains Trophy (final vs. Kontaveit was not played)



Ended 2020 season with career-high ranking of No.97 (November 9, 2020) and first-ever Top 100 finish



Best result in 2020 was 3r run at US Open (d. No.20 Riske in 2r, l. Kerber)



Advanced to 2r on Grand Slam debut at 2020 Australian Open (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Kenin)



Fell in 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2020 Auckland (as qualifier, l. McHale)



Also captured third career ITF singles title at 80K ITF/Tyler-TX, USA (d. Kostyuk in F)



Owns three ITF singles titles



Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in US in 2016



Was R-Up in girls' singles at 2017 Wimbledon (l. Liu)

