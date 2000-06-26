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Ann
Li

USA
26 yrs
5' 7" (1.70m)
Current Singles Rank
29
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
18 / 20
Prize Money
$969,183

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Carlos Boluda. Lives and trains in Atlanta; formerly trained at USTA in Orlando
  • Idolizes Roger Federer. Favorite surface to compete on is grass
  • Hobbies include listening to music, watching movies, and reading

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

29

Height

5' 7" (1.70m)

Birthday

Jun 26, 2000 June 26, 2000

Birthplace

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, USA
Carlos Boluda Purkiss
Carlos Boluda Purkiss

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (2): 2025 - Guangzhou
2021 - Tenerife

Finalist (4): 2025 - Cleveland, Singapore
2024 - Merida
2021 - Grampians Trophy

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2024 - Valencia

Finalist (1): 2024 - Bastad

Career in Review

Won second career title in 2025 at Guangzhou (after Tenerife 2021) and reached further finals at Singapore (l. Mertens in F) and Cleveland (l. Cirstea in F). Made 4r at a Grand Slam for the first time at US Open (l. Pegula) and reached a peak ranking of No.33 in October before finishing the 2025 season ranked inside the Top 40 for the first time (No.38)

Ended 2024 with her strongest result of the year at Merida with R-Up run taking her ranking back into the Top 100 for the first time since 2022. Through the season also made QF at Palermo and at WTA 125s, lifted the title at Valencia and reached the final at Bastad

Reached four Tour-level main draws in 2023; 1r at Austin (as qualifier, l. Blinkova), 1r at Indian Wells (l. Blinkova), Cincinnati (as qualifier, l. Sabalenka) and Guadalajara (as qualifier, l. Stephens). Also reached QF at WTA 125 Valencia on clay (l. Sherif) and R-Up at ITF $100K Bonita Springs

Her second semifinal appearance of 2022 came at Midland WTA 125 (l. Friedsam)

Advanced to second round at Doha WTA 500 (l. Sakkari) and reached WTA 1000 Miami 3r (l. Riske-Amritraj)

In 2022 reached Melbourne 2 (WTA 250) semifinal (l. Sasnovich)

Ended 2021 season in fine form, winning first WTA title at Tenerife (d. Osorio in F) and making QF at Courmayeur (l. Tauson)

Opened 2021 campaign by reaching maiden WTA final, at Grampains Trophy (final vs. Kontaveit was not played)

Ended 2020 season with career-high ranking of No.97 (November 9, 2020) and first-ever Top 100 finish

Best result in 2020 was 3r run at US Open (d. No.20 Riske in 2r, l. Kerber)

Advanced to 2r on Grand Slam debut at 2020 Australian Open (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Kenin)

Fell in 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2020 Auckland (as qualifier, l. McHale)

Also captured third career ITF singles title at 80K ITF/Tyler-TX, USA (d. Kostyuk in F)

Owns three ITF singles titles

Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in US in 2016

Was R-Up in girls' singles at 2017 Wimbledon (l. Liu)

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Elena Rybakina, Toronto 2026

Rybakina saves two set points vs. Li to book place in Toronto last 16

03:10
1w ago
highlights

Li defeats wild card Cross in straight sets to reach Toronto third round

1w ago
Ann Li, Toronto 2026
02:12
Hot Shots

Hot shot: Ann Li living life one slice at a time in Washington

2w ago
Ann Li, Washington 2026
00:51
highlights

Li maintains perfect record against Timofeeva with straight-sets Athens win

1mo ago
Ann Li, Athens 2026
02:36
highlights

Alexandrova rallies past Li, sets up Andreeva clash in Bad Homburg

1mo ago
Ekaterina Alexandrova, Bad Homburg 2026
02:57
highlights

Li into first grass quarterfinal after comeback win over Preston in Nottingham

1mo ago
Ann Li, Nottingham 2026
04:13
highlights

Li escapes Birrell from a set and a break down in Nottingham opener

1mo ago
Ann Li, Nottingham 2026
03:16