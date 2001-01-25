elisabetta cocciaretto

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2026 - Hobart

2023 - Lausanne

Finalist (1): 2023 - Hobart



DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2020 - Palermo (w/Trevisan).





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (4): 2025 - Bastad; 2024 - Charleston 125; 2023 - San Luis Potosi; 2022 - Tampico.

Finalist (2): 2022 - Makarska; 2020 - Prague.



DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2022 - Bari (w/Danilovic).





Career in Review

In 2025, made Tour SF at 's-Hertogenbosch and reached Tour QFs at Cluj-Napoca and Guangzhou. Also won WTA 125 Bastad (d. Kawa in F) and earned first Top 5 win of career by defeating No.3 Pegula in Wimbledon 1r



Highlight of 2024 season was posting best Grand Slam result with a run to R16 at Roland Garros for the first time in her career (l. Gauff) and 2r at US Open. Also made SF run at Birmingham for the first time (l. eventual champion Putintseva)



In 2023, won first WTA Tour singles title at Lausanne in July (d. Burel in F), and reached first WTA Tour singles final at Hobart in January (l. Davis). Broke into Top 30 for first time, peaking at career-high No.29 in August



Best Tour-level result of 2022 was QF at Budapest (l. eventual champion Pera). At WTA 125 events in 2022, won title at Tampico and finished R-Up at Makarska



In 2021, advanced to first career WTA Tour SF at Guadalajara (as qualifier, l. Bouchard); sidelined with knee injury from mid-July until end of season



During 2020, reached first WTA Tour QF at Palermo (1 of 3 Italians to make QF, along with Errani and Giorgi - the last time 3 Italians made QF at Tour-level event was 2015 Hobart: Giorgi, Knapp and Vinci); also made Palermo doubles final (R-Up w/Trevisan), and was singles R-Up at WTA 125 Prague



Fell 1r on Grand Slam main draw debut at 2020 Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Kerber)



In 2019, fell 1r on WTA debut at Rome (as WC, l. Anisimova) and Palermo (as qualifier, l. Kuzmova), and won three titles on ITF Circuit. Rose over 500 ranking spots during the year, finishing season at No.215



In 2018, won maiden title on ITF Circuit at $15K Nules-ESP



Owns six singles titles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit



Professional debut came on ITF Circuit in Italy in 2017



Former junior World No.12 and reached the junior singles semifinals at the 2018 Australian Open