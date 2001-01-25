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Cocciaretto-Torso_327909 WTA Tennis Inactive

Elisabetta
Cocciaretto

ITA
25 yrs
5' 5'' (1.66m)
Current Singles Rank
60
Singles Titles
1
Won / Lost
21 / 14
Prize Money
$740,397

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Fausto Scolari, having formerly worked with Antonio Di Paolo; trains at Italian Tennis Federation at Formia (between Rome and Naples)
  • Born in Ancona, Italy, went to school on the opposite coast in Cecina and now resides in nearby Fermo
  • Mother is Jessica, father is Piero and younger brother is Alessandro
  • Introduced to tennis at the age of six by her parents

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

29

Height

5' 5'' (1.66m)

Birthday

Jan 25, 2001 January 25, 2001

Birthplace

Ancona, Italy
Fausto Scolari
Fausto Scolari

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (2): 2026 - Hobart
2023 - Lausanne
Finalist (1): 2023 - Hobart

DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2020 - Palermo (w/Trevisan).


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (4): 2025 - Bastad; 2024 - Charleston 125; 2023 - San Luis Potosi; 2022 - Tampico.
Finalist (2): 2022 - Makarska; 2020 - Prague.

DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2022 - Bari (w/Danilovic).

Career in Review

In 2025, made Tour SF at 's-Hertogenbosch and reached Tour QFs at Cluj-Napoca and Guangzhou. Also won WTA 125 Bastad (d. Kawa in F) and earned first Top 5 win of career by defeating No.3 Pegula in Wimbledon 1r

Highlight of 2024 season was posting best Grand Slam result with a run to R16 at Roland Garros for the first time in her career (l. Gauff) and 2r at US Open. Also made SF run at Birmingham for the first time (l. eventual champion Putintseva)

In 2023, won first WTA Tour singles title at Lausanne in July (d. Burel in F), and reached first WTA Tour singles final at Hobart in January (l. Davis). Broke into Top 30 for first time, peaking at career-high No.29 in August

Best Tour-level result of 2022 was QF at Budapest (l. eventual champion Pera). At WTA 125 events in 2022, won title at Tampico and finished R-Up at Makarska

In 2021, advanced to first career WTA Tour SF at Guadalajara (as qualifier, l. Bouchard); sidelined with knee injury from mid-July until end of season

During 2020, reached first WTA Tour QF at Palermo (1 of 3 Italians to make QF, along with Errani and Giorgi - the last time 3 Italians made QF at Tour-level event was 2015 Hobart: Giorgi, Knapp and Vinci); also made Palermo doubles final (R-Up w/Trevisan), and was singles R-Up at WTA 125 Prague

Fell 1r on Grand Slam main draw debut at 2020 Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Kerber)

In 2019, fell 1r on WTA debut at Rome (as WC, l. Anisimova) and Palermo (as qualifier, l. Kuzmova), and won three titles on ITF Circuit. Rose over 500 ranking spots during the year, finishing season at No.215

In 2018, won maiden title on ITF Circuit at $15K Nules-ESP

Owns six singles titles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit

Professional debut came on ITF Circuit in Italy in 2017

Former junior World No.12 and reached the junior singles semifinals at the 2018 Australian Open

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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Match Reaction
Alexandra Eala, Washington 2026

Eala draws Osaka in Washington semifinals after topping Svitolina

3m read
2w ago
highlights

Cocciaretto upsets Navarro in DC to reach first quarterfinal since February

2w ago
Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Washington 2026
05:04
highlights

Cocciaretto denies Tauson from 6-4, 3-1 down in 3:05 Washington epic

2w ago
Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Washington 2026
05:56
highlights

Tomljanovic seals rollercoaster Eastbourne win vs. Cocciaretto on sixth MP

1mo ago
Ajla Tomljanovic, Eastbourne 2026
04:41
Match Reaction

Swiatek, Osaka roll to set up fourth-round showdown in Rome

3m read
3mo ago
Iga Swiatek, Rome 2026
highlights

Cocciaretto continues winning ways on home soil with second-round win over Navarro

3mo ago
Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Rome 2026
04:59
highlights

Cocciaretto powers past Kraus to open Rome campaign

3mo ago
Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Rome 2026
02:54