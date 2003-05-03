Jacquemot_crop Inactive
Elsa
Jacquemot

FRA
22 yrs
Current Ranking
95
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
36 / 23
Prize Money
$381,697

Stories

Biography

  • Started playing tennis aged three

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

95

Height

N/A

Birthday

May 3, 2003 May 3, 2003

Birthplace

N/A

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES
DOUBLES (1): 2024 - Limoges (w/Rouvroy).

Career in Review

Highlight of 2024 season was making main draw debut at Wimbledon (l. Stephens). Made R16 runs at Merida and Prague. Achieved new career high ranking of No.137 in August

Played qualifying at Australian Open, Roland Garros and Australian in 2023, with best run made at US Open reaching 1r (l. Tsurenko). Also reached main draw at Hamburg (as qualifier, l. Putintseva in 1r) and first final at WTA 125 Limoges (l. Bucsa).

In 2022, posted highest GS result with 2r at Roland Garros (l. Kerber) and broke into Top 200. Closed the season winning $100k Dubai and reached a career best of No. 143 on December 12

Played mainly ITF tournaments in 2021 achieving R-Up at Perigueux $25k on clay.
Began 2020 with another run through qualifying to QF, this time at $25k Grenoble-FRA

Ended 2019 season by coming through qualifying to reach maiden ITF Circuit QF at $25k St. Etienne-FRA

On Grand Slam qualifying debut at 2019 Roland Garros, made Q2 (l. Lottner)

Fell at the first hurdle in qualifying on professional debut at $60k ITF/Andrezieux-Boutheon-FRA in January 2018

Won girls' singles at 2020 Roland Garros (d. Charaeva in F) - was first home player to win in Paris since Mladenovic in 2009

