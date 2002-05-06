Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2025 - Sao Paulo.





Career in Review

In 2024, won her first of 7 ITF singles and 2 ITF doubles titles that year at W15 Monastir; has a W-L record of 39-3 that year, twice winning 15 matches consecutively



Also in 2024, ended her collegiate career ranked No.1 in doubles and No.35 in singles in the ITA rankings



In 2019, dominated the Indonesian junior circuit, earning nine titles.; also in 2019 made ITF circuit debut as a wildcard at W25 Jakarta, fell in first round



Won gold in singles (and silver in doubles) at the 2019 ASEAN School Games in Semarang

