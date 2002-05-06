WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tjen-Torso_328818 Inactive
Shop

Janice
Tjen

INA
23 yrs
5' 6'' (1.71m)
Current Ranking
99
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
67 / 14
Prize Money
$262,587

Stories

Biography

  • Coached by Chris Bint

Plays

N/A

Career High

99

Height

5' 6'' (1.71m)

Birthday

May 6, 2002 May 6, 2002

Birthplace

Jakarta, Indonesia

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2025 - Sao Paulo.

Career in Review

In 2024, won her first of 7 ITF singles and 2 ITF doubles titles that year at W15 Monastir; has a W-L record of 39-3 that year, twice winning 15 matches consecutively

Also in 2024, ended her collegiate career ranked No.1 in doubles and No.35 in singles in the ITA rankings

In 2019, dominated the Indonesian junior circuit, earning nine titles.; also in 2019 made ITF circuit debut as a wildcard at W25 Jakarta, fell in first round

Won gold in singles (and silver in doubles) at the 2019 ASEAN School Games in Semarang

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

Player updates

All news View all news
Match Reaction
Viktorija Golubic, Suzhou 125 2025

Golubic, Juvan, Bejlek claim WTA 125 titles in China, Türkiye and Italy

4m read
5d ago
highlights

Sasnovich survives Tjen from a set down in Beijing; to face Osaka next

2w ago
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Beijing 2025
03:24
Match Reaction

'Girl on fire': Rakotomanga Rajaonah wins first WTA title in São Paulo

3m read
3w ago
Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Sao Paulo 2025
highlights

Tjen's historic run in Sao Paulo continues with semifinal win

3w ago
Janice Tjen, Sao Paulo SF 2025
04:59
Match Reaction

First-time WTA finalists Tjen, Rakotomanga Rajaonah to meet in São Paulo final

3m read
4w ago
Janice Tjen, Sao Paulo SF 2025
highlights

Tjen races past Eala in Sao Paulo to make first WTA semifinal

4w ago
Janice Tjen, Sao Paulo 2025
02:54
Match Reaction

Tjen bests Eala in Sao Paulo; first Indonesian in WTA semifinal since 2002

2m read
4w ago
Janice Tjen, Sao Paulo 2025