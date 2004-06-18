Talia Gibson

Stories
Biography
- Coached by Jarrad Bunt
- Started Tennis at age 5 at Blue Gum Park Tennis Club in Perth
- At a young age realized tennis "is such an awesome social sport, let alone the competitive, professional side of it."
- Started 2026 season with a goal of reaching Top 100 (achieved in March 2026)
- Powerful backhand and strong serve
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PlaysRight-Handed
Career High68
Height5' 9'' (1.76m)
BirthdayJun 18, 2004 June 18, 2004
Birthplace-
Career in Review
Registered first Tour-level win of her career at 2025 Australian Open (as a WC, d. Sonmez), lost 2r to Badosa. Qualified for first Wimbledon main draw (l. Osaka in 1r) and received a US Open main draw wild card (l. Frech in 1r). Also reached 2r at Cleveland as a qualifier and reached a career-high ranking of No.105 in August
Broke into Top 200 on April 1, 2024 and Top 150 on September 16, 2024. Won three further titles on ITF circuit in 2024 and made it to the final round of qualifying at both Wimbledon and US Open
In 2023 played first main draw Tour-level matches at Hobart and Australian Open
In 2022 contested qualifying at Australian Open and claimed first ITF titles at W15 Rancho Santa Fe and W15 Caloundra (x2)
Played first ITF tournaments in 2019 and 2020
Latest MatchesAll Matches
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