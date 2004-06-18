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Talia
Gibson

AUS
21 yrs
5' 9'' (1.76m)
Current Singles Rank
68
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
17 / 6
Prize Money
$387,013

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Jarrad Bunt
  • Started Tennis at age 5 at Blue Gum Park Tennis Club in Perth
  • At a young age realized tennis "is such an awesome social sport, let alone the competitive, professional side of it."
  • Started 2026 season with a goal of reaching Top 100 (achieved in March 2026)
  • Powerful backhand and strong serve

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

68

Height

5' 9'' (1.76m)

Birthday

Jun 18, 2004 June 18, 2004

Birthplace

-

Career in Review

Registered first Tour-level win of her career at 2025 Australian Open (as a WC, d. Sonmez), lost 2r to Badosa. Qualified for first Wimbledon main draw (l. Osaka in 1r) and received a US Open main draw wild card (l. Frech in 1r). Also reached 2r at Cleveland as a qualifier and reached a career-high ranking of No.105 in August

Broke into Top 200 on April 1, 2024 and Top 150 on September 16, 2024. Won three further titles on ITF circuit in 2024 and made it to the final round of qualifying at both Wimbledon and US Open

In 2023 played first main draw Tour-level matches at Hobart and Australian Open

In 2022 contested qualifying at Australian Open and claimed first ITF titles at W15 Rancho Santa Fe and W15 Caloundra (x2)

Played first ITF tournaments in 2019 and 2020

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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analysis
aryna sabalenka indian wells 2026

Week in review: Relief, exhilaration and a first for Sabalenka

5m read
1d ago
highlights

Noskova fights off Gibson in three sets to reach Indian Wells semifinals

6d ago
Linda Noskova, Indian Wells Day 5
02:57
Match Reaction

Noskova fends off Gibson in Indian Wells quarters, to face Sabalenka next

3m read
6d ago
Linda Noskova, Indian Wells Day 5
Player Feature

Talia Gibson’s Indian Wells breakthrough is moving at full speed

4m read
1w ago
Talia Gibson
highlights

The run continues! Gibson bests Paolini to reach first WTA 1000 quarterfinal

1w ago
Talia Gibson, Indian Wells 4th round 2026
05:03
Match Reaction

'Speechless': Gibson beats Paolini for first Top 10 win, into first WTA quarterfinal

3m read
1w ago
Talia Gibson, Indian Wells 4th round 2026
analysis

The best of the best from the first week in Indian Wells

5m read
1w ago
talia gibson indian wells 2026