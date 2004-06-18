Talia Gibson

Career in Review

Registered first Tour-level win of her career at 2025 Australian Open (as a WC, d. Sonmez), lost 2r to Badosa. Qualified for first Wimbledon main draw (l. Osaka in 1r) and received a US Open main draw wild card (l. Frech in 1r). Also reached 2r at Cleveland as a qualifier and reached a career-high ranking of No.105 in August



Broke into Top 200 on April 1, 2024 and Top 150 on September 16, 2024. Won three further titles on ITF circuit in 2024 and made it to the final round of qualifying at both Wimbledon and US Open



In 2023 played first main draw Tour-level matches at Hobart and Australian Open



In 2022 contested qualifying at Australian Open and claimed first ITF titles at W15 Rancho Santa Fe and W15 Caloundra (x2)



Played first ITF tournaments in 2019 and 2020

