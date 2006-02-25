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Biography
- 2023 Junior Wimbledon singles finalist (l. Ngounoue) and 2022 Junior Roland Garros doubles finalist (w/Naef; l. Bejlek/Havlickova)
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High95
Height-
BirthdayFeb 25, 2006 February 25, 2006
Birthplace-
Career Highlights
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2025 - Samsun
Career in Review
Posted a breakthrough performance in 2025 by reaching SF at WTA 500 Guadalajara (l. eventual champion Jovic) which saw her break into the Top 200 for the first time. Made a WTA 125 final for the first time at Samsun and rose to a career-high ranking of No.129 in December
Played all matches on the ITF circuit in 2024; up to end of 2025 won six ITF singles titles
Earned first career tour-level match-win at 2023 Cluj-Napoca as a wild card (d. Yastremska, l. Bogdan)
Made WTA main-draw debut as wild card at 2022 Istanbul (l. Potapova)
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