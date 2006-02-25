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Nikola
Bartunkova

CZE
20 yrs
Current Singles Rank
98
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
12 / 6
Prize Money
$252,277

Stories

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Biography

  • 2023 Junior Wimbledon singles finalist (l. Ngounoue) and 2022 Junior Roland Garros doubles finalist (w/Naef; l. Bejlek/Havlickova)

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

95

Height

-

Birthday

Feb 25, 2006 February 25, 2006

Birthplace

-

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2025 - Samsun

Career in Review

Posted a breakthrough performance in 2025 by reaching SF at WTA 500 Guadalajara (l. eventual champion Jovic) which saw her break into the Top 200 for the first time. Made a WTA 125 final for the first time at Samsun and rose to a career-high ranking of No.129 in December

Played all matches on the ITF circuit in 2024; up to end of 2025 won six ITF singles titles

Earned first career tour-level match-win at 2023 Cluj-Napoca as a wild card (d. Yastremska, l. Bogdan)

Made WTA main-draw debut as wild card at 2022 Istanbul (l. Potapova)

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Nikola Bartunkova, Austin 2026

Bartunkova holds off Volynets to win Austin opener in straight sets

03:38
1mo ago
highlights

Parry wins shot-making clash over Bartunkova to reach Ostrava semis

1mo ago
Diane Parry, Ostrava 2026
02:47
highlights

On home soil, Bartunkova overcomes Ferro to reach Ostrava quarters

1mo ago
Nikola Bartunkova, Ostrava 2026
03:34
highlights

Bartunkova shows off all-court brilliance to best Blinkova in Ostrava

2mo ago
Nikola Bartunkova, Ostrava 2026
04:51
analysis

WTA Week in Review: The star of the week, breakthrough of the week and more

4m read
2mo ago
iva jovic australian open 2026
Tournament News

Youth movement: 5 teenagers into Australian Open third round

2m read
2mo ago
nikola bartunkova australian open 2026
Match Reaction

Bartunkova, 19, shows off 'Federer, Alcaraz style' to upset Bencic at AO

3m read
2mo ago
Nikola Bartunkova, Australian Open 2026