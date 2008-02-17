Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2025 - Jiujiang





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2026 - Mumbai





Career in Review

Made Tour-level debut at 2025 Jiujiang, where she reached her first career WTA final (youngest WTA Tour finalist of the season; finished R-Up to Blinkova). Reached Top 200 for the first time and peaked at a career high of No.152 in November. Also won her first two ITF titles during the 2025 season



In 2024, played her first WTA 125 event at Limoges (d. Jimenez Kasintseva in 1r, l. Parrizas Diaz in 2r)



Began competing on the ITF circuit in 2022 at the age of 14



Won the 2025 Junior Roland Garros singles title