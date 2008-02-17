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Lilli
Tagger

AUT
18 yrs
6' 1" (1.85m)
Current Singles Rank
97
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
16 / 6
Prize Money
$180,724

Stories

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Biography

  • In 2025, won French Open girls' singles title, becoming the first Austrian to win a Roland Garros junior singles title defeating Great Britain's Hannah Klugman in the final, 6-2, 6-0
  • Coached by former Grand Slam Champion Francesca Schiavone
  • Switched to one-handed backhand at age 12
  • Away from tennis enjoys skiing and playing ice hockey whenever she's at home during the winter
  • Credits the development of her mental aspect of her game as the biggest area of improvement, transitioning from Juniors to Pros

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

97

Height

6' 1" (1.85m)

Birthday

Feb 17, 2008 February 17, 2008

Birthplace

Lienz, Austria
Schiavone

Current Coaches

Francesca Schiavone
Lorenzo Frigerio

Current Coaches

Lorenzo Frigerio

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2025 - Jiujiang


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2026 - Mumbai

Career in Review

Made Tour-level debut at 2025 Jiujiang, where she reached her first career WTA final (youngest WTA Tour finalist of the season; finished R-Up to Blinkova). Reached Top 200 for the first time and peaked at a career high of No.152 in November. Also won her first two ITF titles during the 2025 season

In 2024, played her first WTA 125 event at Limoges (d. Jimenez Kasintseva in 1r, l. Parrizas Diaz in 2r)

Began competing on the ITF circuit in 2022 at the age of 14

Won the 2025 Junior Roland Garros singles title

Latest Matches

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highlights
Oleksandra Oliynykova, Rouen 2026

Oliynykova denies Tagger from 4-1 down in decider; into Rouen second round

06:21
2d ago
Register to view analysis

Week in review: Andreeva takes Linz, Austria's resurgence and a U.S. stunner

5m read
3d ago
mirra andreeva linz 2026
highlights

Potapova ends Tagger’s dream run to reach Linz semifinals

6d ago
Anastasia Potapova vs. Lilli Tagger-Match Highlights
02:58
Hot Shots

Vote: What was the best shot of the week in Linz?

3m read
6d ago
lilli tagger linz 2026
Register to view interviews

Lilli Tagger embraces hometown atmosphere during Linz breakthrough

1w ago
LINZ - POST MATCH INTERVIEW - LILLY TAGGER - ENGLISH_Digital Download_m49275
02:25
Match Reaction

Local wild card Tagger edges Samsonova in thriller to reach Linz quarterfinals

1m read
1w ago
Lilli Tagger, Linz 2026
highlights

Tagger upsets Samsonova to reach Linz quarterfinals

1w ago
Lilli Tagger, Linz 2026
06:06