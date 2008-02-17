Stories
Biography
- In 2025, won French Open girls' singles title, becoming the first Austrian to win a Roland Garros junior singles title defeating Great Britain's Hannah Klugman in the final, 6-2, 6-0
- Coached by former Grand Slam Champion Francesca Schiavone
- Switched to one-handed backhand at age 12
- Away from tennis enjoys skiing and playing ice hockey whenever she's at home during the winter
- Credits the development of her mental aspect of her game as the biggest area of improvement, transitioning from Juniors to Pros
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High97
Height6' 1" (1.85m)
BirthdayFeb 17, 2008 February 17, 2008
BirthplaceLienz, Austria
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2025 - Jiujiang
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2026 - Mumbai
Career in Review
Made Tour-level debut at 2025 Jiujiang, where she reached her first career WTA final (youngest WTA Tour finalist of the season; finished R-Up to Blinkova). Reached Top 200 for the first time and peaked at a career high of No.152 in November. Also won her first two ITF titles during the 2025 season
In 2024, played her first WTA 125 event at Limoges (d. Jimenez Kasintseva in 1r, l. Parrizas Diaz in 2r)
Began competing on the ITF circuit in 2022 at the age of 14
Won the 2025 Junior Roland Garros singles title
Latest MatchesAll Matches
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