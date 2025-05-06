Stories
Upcoming MatchesView Order of Play
Mutua Madrid Open
La Caja Magica is a fitting setting for this magical WTA 1000 event in the heart of Spain. Since 2009, women have competed on the outdoor clay courts of the Mutua Madrid Open, with Diana Safina defeating Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets in the inaugural women’s singles tournament final. Cara Black and Liezel Huber claimed the first women’s doubles title in Madrid Open history. Multi-time Mutua Madrid Open champions include Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova, Simona Halep, and Aryna Sabalenka.
The Imperial City continues to add to its grand legacy with the best women in tennis competing at the highest level to earn up to 1,000 points in the rankings.
Read More Read Less
Duration April 21 - May 3, 2026
Location MADRID, SPAIN
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
HeadlinesView More View More News
Match Reaction
Inspired by Agassi, Naomi Osaka brings Challenger success to Rome
3m read
5mo ago
stats corner
Sabalenka widens lead in PIF Race to the WTA Finals after Madrid win
2m read
5mo ago
Tournament News
Week in Review: The stats, the shots and the buzz from Madrid
5m read
5mo ago
Match Reaction
In team debut, Cirstea and Kalinskaya claim Madrid doubles title
2m read
5mo ago