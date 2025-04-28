Stories
Abierto GNP Seguros, also known as the Monterrey Open, is a WTA 500 event played on outdoor hard courts in Monterrey, Mexico. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams battle for 500 points in the standings at Club Sonoma. Founded in 2009, Abierto GNP Seguros became a WTA Tour event in 2021 as a 250-level event before being elevated to the 500 tier in 2024.
Duration August 24 - August 29, 2026
Location MONTERREY, MEXICO
Total $ Commitment $1,206,446
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
Shnaider outlasts Alexandrova in Monterrey, wins fifth career WTA singles title
Czech teen Noskova fends off Sun in Monterrey, claims first WTA title
