Tournament background - 1039 - Monterrey
Upcoming

Abierto GNP Seguros

MONTERREY • MEXICO

WTA 500

Hard

Tournament Starts in 318 Days
Aug 24 - Aug 29, 2026
Stories

Upcoming Matches

Monterrey Open

Abierto GNP Seguros, also known as the Monterrey Open, is a WTA 500 event played on outdoor hard courts in Monterrey, Mexico. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams battle for 500 points in the standings at Club Sonoma. Founded in 2009, Abierto GNP Seguros became a WTA Tour event in 2021 as a 250-level event before being elevated to the 500 tier in 2024.

Duration August 24 - August 29, 2026
Location MONTERREY, MEXICO
Total $ Commitment $1,206,446
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

Match Reaction
Diana Shnaider, Monterrey 2025

Shnaider outlasts Alexandrova in Monterrey, wins fifth career WTA singles title

2m read
1mo ago
Match Reaction

Czech teen Noskova fends off Sun in Monterrey, claims first WTA title

3m read
1y ago
Noskova - 2024 Monterrey SF

Sun advances to first WTA final; faces Noskova for Monterrey title

3m read
1y ago
Lulu Sun - 2024 Monterrey SF

Erika Andreeva upsets Collins in Monterrey for first Top 20 win

2m read
1y ago
Erika Andreeva, Monterrey 2024