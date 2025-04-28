WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Tournament background - 1051 - Stuttgart
Upcoming

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

STUTTGART • GERMANY

WTA 500

Clay

Tournament Starts in 185 Days
Apr 13 - Apr 19, 2026
Stories

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix - Stuttgart

Tracy Austin dominated the tournament’s early years, winning the first four titles from 1978 to 1981 before Martina Navratilova ended her streak in the 1982 final. Two years later, a 15-year-old Steffi Graf made her first WTA final appearance in Stuttgart, where she finished runner-up to Catarina Lindqvist. Navratilova would go on to win a record six titles at the event, cementing her legacy at the tournament.

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix was held on indoor hard courts from 1978 to 2008, but has been contested on indoor clay courts since 2009. The state-of-the-art Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany has hosted this tournament since 2006.

Duration April 13 - April 19, 2026
Location STUTTGART, GERMANY
Total $ Commitment $1,206,446
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

Player Feature
Eight years later, Ostapenko is still swinging freely and winning titles

7m read
5mo ago
Match Reaction

Ostapenko defeats Sabalenka for first time to claim Stuttgart title

4m read
5mo ago
Match Reaction

Sabalenka, Ostapenko power into Stuttgart final showdown

3m read
5mo ago
Match Reaction

No. 1 Sabalenka cruises into Stuttgart semis; Paolini takes down Gauff

3m read
5mo ago
