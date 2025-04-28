Porsche Tennis Grand Prix - Stuttgart

Tracy Austin dominated the tournament’s early years, winning the first four titles from 1978 to 1981 before Martina Navratilova ended her streak in the 1982 final. Two years later, a 15-year-old Steffi Graf made her first WTA final appearance in Stuttgart, where she finished runner-up to Catarina Lindqvist. Navratilova would go on to win a record six titles at the event, cementing her legacy at the tournament.



The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix was held on indoor hard courts from 1978 to 2008, but has been contested on indoor clay courts since 2009. The state-of-the-art Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany has hosted this tournament since 2006.