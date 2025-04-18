She had turned 20 only two days earlier, and now Jelena Ostapenko was stepping -- no, vaulting, actually -- into history.

Her stunning three-set comeback victory over Simona Halep in the 2017 Roland Garros final was an exceptional, rare piece of work. Ostapenko was the first unseeded player to win a Grand Slam since 1933 and the first woman to make a major her first career title at the WTA Tour level in nearly four decades.

In retrospect, is it any wonder the lively Latvian wasn’t quite ready for the oppressive notoriety, the pressure of expectation that would come with that achievement?

“At that time I was probably fearless, but I didn’t have that much experience,” Ostapenko said a few months ago in Doha. “I think honestly now I’m a better player, and mentally as well. Getting a bit older and more mature I think is going to help me.”

On Monday in Stuttgart, again unseeded nearly eight years later, Ostapenko proved it. She defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final. That moves Ostapenko back into the PIF WTA Rankings Top 20.

It was the first win over Sabalenka in four tries. Her run in Stuttgart included a quarterfinal win over No. 2-ranked Iga Swiatek (she’s 6-for-6). And to think that Ostapenko came into Stuttgart with a 7-9 record for the year.

There’s something about high stakes that excites Ostapenko. And, she told reporters later, she felt this one coming.

“Honestly, I didn’t tell to anyone,” Ostapenko said. “I was keeping it to myself, but I felt very confident since the first day. I had, like, strange -- not strange but in a good way, strange feeling.

“When I came here, I felt like something is going to happen this week. I pretty much felt that I can win this tournament.”

Said Sabalenka, “Honestly I think it was few points at the end of the first set. After the first set, she just outplayed me. Yeah, it was just great game from her in the second set.”

Afterward, Ostapenko fielded some questions from wtatennis.com:

You beat No. 1 and No. 2 in the same tournament. What does that mean to you?

Ostapenko: I’m really, really happy with my performance in general this week. I was ready to play every single player, because the draw here is so small. You have to be ready for the best, and I did that.

You have played the World No. 1 four times -- and won three. What is it about that challenge that brings out the best in you?

Ostapenko: I am always ready for a battle. Everybody at this level is a good player. Honestly, I don’t think about this.

How do you explain this breakout week, why now?

Ostapenko: Because the time has come to play! [Laughing]. I think the game was already very good, but I have been working on my mental stuff. I understand what I have to do now. I believe in myself.

Being more mature, in your mind do you have less pressure and play freer?

Ostapenko: I think so, yes. I had already enough pressure in my career. Even today I didn’t feel it -- even though it was final. In my mind, I was just playing a match. Unfortunately, no time to celebrate. Tennis is a busy sport. Jumping on a [Frankfurt] plane, then practice in Madrid for a few days and play a match on Thursday.

How will this help your confidence going to Roland Garros? Should you be considered a favorite this year?

Ostapenko: I’m not putting any pressure on myself. Obviously I can play well on this surface. I will take it match by match, but anything can happen.

Honor Roll

Elina Svitolina: Former World No. 3 Svitolina came back from maternity leave in April 2023 and promptly won the Strasbourg title the very next month. But she had only reached one other final since then -- that is, until this week.

Top-seeded Svitolina took home the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole title, the 18th WTA singles title of her career, and seventh on clay. Her husband Gael Monfils was in attendance, watching her hoist the trophy in his home country.

"I feel confident about my game, I trust my game," Svitolina said afterwards. "The way it was from the beginning of the tournament, some players played really well, but I stayed calm and kept fighting."

Aryna Sabalenka: Yes, Sabalenka finished as Stuttgart runner-up for the fourth time in her four finals at the event. But she's up to 25 match-wins for the season, has reached five finals, and will extend her lead at World No. 1 in the updated rankings.

Ekaterina Alexandrova: Having already posted an eight-match winning streak earlier this season, Alexandrova is back in another rich vein of form. She notched two Top 10 wins in Stuttgart (beating Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula) and is 6-2 in the clay-court season so far, reaching two semifinals (Charleston and Stuttgart).

Olga Danilovic: Firmly inside the Top 40, Serbia's Danilovic is another player who has recently been winning frequently. She has won nine of her last 10 matches, and this past week she reached her fourth career WTA 250 final in Rouen.

Dalma Galfi: The Hungarian has also won nine of her last 10 matches. After finishing runner-up at WTA 125 La Bisbal d'Emporda earlier in the month, Galfi won her first WTA 125 title this week on the clay of Oeiras, Portugal.

Earlier this week, WTA Legend Serena Williams was named one of TIME's Most Influential People in the world for 2025.

The former World No. 1 and 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was honored by track-and-field champion Allyson Felix, who wrote that Williams "continues to pave the way. So many female athletes see ourselves in Serena. A win for her is a win for all of us."

"[Williams] probably influenced millions, and I'm one of them," World No. 4 Coco Gauff said in Stuttgart. "Not only in tennis but worldwide, just to be strong women and especially women of color.

"It's well-deserved. I wasn't surprised when I saw that. Her photos looked really good."

Wow, I’m beyond honored and honestly a bit shocked to be named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People! 🌟 I truly love what I do and everything I’ve accomplished. Now, I’m excited to use my business to create a meaningful impact. Let’s keep making a difference 💪🏿✨ I am so… pic.twitter.com/fP68SKM6rI — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 16, 2025

6: After yet another victory in the Stuttgart quarterfinals, Ostapenko has won all six of her meetings with Iga Swiatek. If they each win their first two matches next week, they would face off for a seventh time in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 16.

Madrid draw: Defending champ Swiatek finds Eala, Ostapenko in her section

3: With her Stuttgart win over top-ranked Sabalenka in the books, Ostapenko has now won three of her four meetings against players ranked World No. 1 at the time of their matches. She also defeated reigning No. 1 players Garbiñe Muguruza at 2017 Wuhan and Swiatek at the 2023 US Open. Ostapenko's only loss against a reigning No. 1 player was to to Ashleigh Barty at 2021 Miami.

26: Following her quarterfinal showing in Stuttgart, Jessica Pegula ends the week as this year's current main-draw match-win leader on tour with 26 victories. Sabalenka, though, is right behind her with 25.

2012 - Jelena Ostapenko is the first player to defeat the WTA's top two ranked players en route to tournament victory on clay since Serena Williams, Madrid 2012 - Victoria Azarenka, Maria Sharapova. Driveaway.#PorscheTennis | @PorscheTennis @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/mQeTTKLcg9 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) April 21, 2025

At the end of an all-court rally in Rouen, Suzan Lamens bested Bianca Andreescu with a forehand at full stretch:

Hot shot: After stellar defense, Lamens pulls off pass at full stretch

Also in Rouen, Jil Teichmann pulled off a pristine drop shot against eventual champion Elina Svitolina:

'How did she do that?!' Teichmann carves a drop shot off her shoelaces

Next week, the clay-court swing heats up with the year's first WTA 1000 event on the surface, the Mutua Madrid Open. 29 of the Top 30 players, including defending champion Iga Swiatek and two-time champion Aryna Sabalenka, lead the field in the Spanish capital.

Main-draw play at the two-week event begins on Tuesday, April 22. The singles champion will pick up nearly one million Euros and 1000 precious ranking points.