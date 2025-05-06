WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Upcoming

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis

TOKYO • JAPAN

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 500

Hard

Tournament Starts in 381 Days
Oct 26 - Nov 1, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis

The Toray Pan Pacific Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Tokyo, Japan. The event started in 1973 and has a rich history with the WTA. One of the premier events in the Asian Swing, 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete to earn 500 points in the standings and a Pan Pacific Open title.

Read More Read Less
Duration October 26 - November 1, 2026
Location TOKYO, JAPAN
Total $ Commitment $1,206,446
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

View More View More News
Match Reaction
Zheng Qinwen - 2024 Tokyo final

Zheng powers past Kenin in Tokyo, wins third title of year

3m read
11mo ago
Match Reaction

Zheng powers into second straight final, faces Kenin for Tokyo title

2m read
11mo ago
Zheng Qinwen Tokyo 2024
Match Reaction

'Trying new things': Zheng's fresh tactics help her reach Tokyo quarterfinals

2m read
11mo ago
Zheng Qinwen, Tokyo 2024
Match Reaction

Andreescu advances to Tokyo quarters as Haddad Maia retires due to injury

2m read
11mo ago
Bianca Andreescu, Tokyo 2024