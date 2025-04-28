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Tournament background - 1072 - Limoges
Upcoming

Open BLS de Limoges

LIMOGES • FRA

WTA 125

Hard

Starts in 116 Days
Dec 14 - Dec 20, 2026

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OPEN BLS DE LIMOGES

The Open BLS de Limoges is a WTA 125 tournament played on indoor hard courts in Limoges, France. 32 singles players and eight doubles teams compete for 125 points in the standings at Palais des Sports de Beaublanc, which holds up to 6,500 fans. Originally founded in 2007, the Open BLS de Limoges has been at WTA 125-level since 2014 and is the last event of the year.

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Level WTA 125
Duration December 14 - December 20, 2026
Location LIMOGES, FRA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

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Match Reaction
Golubic - 2024 Limoges 125

Rankings Watch: Surging Golubic wins WTA 125 Limoges, returns to Top 100

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1y ago

Bucsa sweeps singles and doubles titles at WTA 125 Limoges

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2y ago
Bucsa - 2023 WTA 125 Limoges final

Kalinina triumphs over Tauson to win first WTA 125 in Limoges

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3y ago
Anhelina Kalinina, Limoges 125 2022

Van Uytvanck defeats Bogdan to win Limoges 125, aims for Top 30 in 2022

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4y ago
Alison Van Uytvanck, Ana Bogdan - Limoges 125 2021

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