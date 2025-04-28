WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament background - 1074 - Hong Kong
Upcoming

Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open

HONG KONG • CHINA

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 250

Hard

Tournament Starts in 388 Days
Nov 2 - Nov 8, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Hong Kong Open

The Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open is a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Hong Kong, China. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete to earn 250 points in the standings and a Hong Kong Tennis Open title. The tournament was first contested in 1980, and it returned to the calendar in 2014 after a two-decade hiatus, becoming an integral part of the Asian Swing.

Read More Read Less
Duration November 2 - November 8, 2026
Location HONGKONG, CHINA
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

View More View More News
Press Releases
Indian Wells

Indian Wells, Charleston and Hong Kong recognized as top tournaments

2m read
9mo ago
Match Reaction

Shnaider rolls in Hong Kong to capture fourth title of the season

4m read
11mo ago
Diana Shnaider, Hong Kong 2024
Player Feature

A year after first practice, Shnaider and Boulter meet for Hong Kong title

3m read
11mo ago
Shnaider - 2024 Hong Kong SF
Match Reaction

Shnaider to meet Fernandez, Boulter to face Yuan in Hong Kong semis

3m read
11mo ago
Diana Shnaider, Hong Kong 2024