Wuhan Open

WUHAN • CHINA

Official Website
WTA 1000

Hard

Tournament Starts in 367 Days
Oct 12 - Oct 18, 2026
Upcoming Matches

The Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open is a staple of women’s tennis. Founded in 2014, this WTA 1000 event returned to action in 2024 after a four-year hiatus. 56 singles players and 28 doubles teams compete on outdoor hard courts in Wuhan, Hubei, China. The Optics Valley International Tennis Centre is the site for this tournament. It holds seven courts, including the Central Court stadium that can host up to 15,000 fans. Past Wuhan Open champions include multi-time winners Aryna Sabalenka (singles) and Martina Hingis (doubles).

Duration October 12 - October 18, 2026
Location WUHAN, CHINA
Total $ Commitment $4,088,211
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Match Reaction
Iga Swiatek, Wuhan 2025

Swiatek, Gauff roll into Wuhan quarterfinals; on path to meet in semis

3m read
16h ago
previews

Wuhan Open quarterfinals: Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff headline final 8

7m read
17h ago
aryna sabalenka wuhan 2025
Match Reaction

‘Can’t remember last time I played two sets': Pegula wins in three to reach Wuhan quarters

2m read
23h ago
Jessica Pegula, Wuhan 2025
Player Feature

36-year-old Zhang Shuai is fit, wise and wholly present

2m read
1d ago
Zhang Shuai, Wuhan 2025