WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament background - 1090 - Makarska
Upcoming

Makarska Open

MAKARSKA • CRO

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 132 Days
Jun 2 - Jun 7, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play
Loading matches

Makarska Open

The Makarska Open is held on outdoor clay courts at the Tennis Center Makarska in Croatia. The tournament was played once in 1998 as a WTA Tour event, and returned at a WTA 125 event in 2022. 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams compete on the Adriatic coastline.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 125
Duration June 2 - June 7, 2026
Location MAKARSKA, CRO
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

Headlines

View More View More News
Match Reaction
Minnen - 2025 Birmingham WTA 125

WTA 125 roundup: Minnen, Todoni, and Bejlek take home titles

3m read
7mo ago

Volynets triumphs at WTA 125 Makarska; Todoni wins WTA 125 Bari

3m read
1y ago
Volynets - 2024 Roland Garros 2R

Sherif saves six championship points, wins Makarska 125 title

2m read
2y ago
Sherif - 2023 WTA 125 Makarska

Niemeier snaps Cocciaretto streak to capture Makarska 125 title

4m read
3y ago
Jule Niemeier, Makarska 125 2022