Makarska Open
The Makarska Open is held on outdoor clay courts at the Tennis Center Makarska in Croatia. The tournament was played once in 1998 as a WTA Tour event, and returned at a WTA 125 event in 2022. 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams compete on the Adriatic coastline.
Duration June 2 - June 7, 2026
Location MAKARSKA, CRO
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8
