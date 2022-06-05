No.7 seed Jule Niemeier ended Elisabetta Cocciaretto's nine-match winning streak to win her biggest title to date at the Makarska Open, while Dalila Jakupovic and Tena Lukas claimed the doubles crown.

No.7 seed Jule Niemeier claimed her biggest trophy to date at the Makarska Open WTA 125 tournament, defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5, 6-1 in the final in 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Niemeier was a two-time Hologic WTA Tour semifinalist last year in Strasbourg and Hamburg, and the German has methodically continued to hit milestones in 2022. In May, she cracked the Top 100 for the first time after winning the Zagreb ITF W60 event, and then came through qualifying at Roland Garros to make her Grand Slam main draw debut.

In the first round, Niemeier fell to eventual quarterfinalist Sloane Stephens in three sets, and the 22-year-old brought her form to Makarska. She dropped just one set en route to the title, winning the longest match of the tournament 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 over Wang Xiyu in a 2-hour, 59-minute second round. Having dipped to No.102 in the rankings, Niemeier will return to the Top 100 next week.

2022 Makarska Open finalist Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Photo by Kevin Clement/Makarska Open

Cocciaretto had reached a career high of No.108 last June just before knee surgery sidelined her for six months. The Italian's comeback has gathered pace lately, though, and she took a nine-match winning streak into the final after taking the Grado ITF W60 title the previous week. In Makarska, Cocciaretto upset No.4 seed Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-0 in the first round, No.6 seed Clara Burel 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals and No.5 seed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-6(7), 6-1 in the semifinals.

In the final, neither player was able to gain momentum for much of the first set, which saw seven breaks of serve in total. But as Cocciaretto served for it at 5-4, Niemeier pulled off the shot of the match -- a reflexed, volleyed lob over Cocciaretto's head -- and went on to break.

Niemeier's wider repertoire had at that point only been intermittently well-executed. But her heavy forehands, exquisite dropshots and knifing backhand slices all clicked thereafter as she reeled off nine of the last 10 games of the match.

2022 Makarska Open semifinalist Linda Noskova. Photo by Vladimir Dugandzic/Cropix/Makarska Open

Noskova continues to make noise, Wurth proves wildcard worth

Fresh off an eye-catching run at Roland Garros, Linda Noskova continued to impress. The 17-year-old Czech had come through qualifying in Paris to make her tour-level debut and taken US Open champion Emma Raducanu to three sets in the first round. Noskova backed that up with a run to her first WTA 125 semifinal in Makarska before falling 6-2, 6-1 to Niemeier.

In an all-teenage quarterfinal, Noskova took out 19-year-old wildcard Tara Wurth 6-4, 7-5. The No.357-ranked Croat had pulled off one of the upsets of the tournament in the second round, ousting No.3 seed Anastasia Potapova 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 for her first Top 100 victory. The result put Wurth into the last eight of a WTA 125 event for the second time, having previously reached that stage in Belgrade last year.

The top two seeds were also evicted before the quarterfinals. Former World No.96 Olga Danilovic, playing the third tournament of her comeback from health issues, defeated No.1 Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-3 in the second round. Anastasia Gasanova stunned No.2 Lucia Bronzetti 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the first round for her seventh career Top 100 win.

2022 Makarska Open quarterfinalist Tara Wurth. Photo by Kevin Clement/Makarska Open

Jakupovic, Lukas claim doubles crown

An all-unseeded doubles final saw Dalila Jakupovic and Tena Lukas edge out Danilovic and Aleksandra Krunic 5-7, 6-2, [10-5] for their first title together. The Slovenian-Croatian duo had previously teamed up twice, at the 2016 Altenkirchen ITF W25 and the 2019 Bol WTA 125.

Jakupovic, a two-time WTA doubles champion at Istanbul 2017 (with Nadiia Kichenok) and Bogota 2018 (with Irina Khromacheva), collected her second WTA 125 trophy following Anning 2018 (with Khromacheva). For Lukas, it was a first WTA 125 title.