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Tournament background - 1112 - Montreux
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Montreux Nestlé Open

MONTREUX • SUI

Official Website
WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 89 Days
Sep 7 - Sep 13, 2026

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Montreux Ladies Open

The Montreux Nestle Open, also known as the Montreux Ladies Open, is a WTA 125 tournament played on outdoor clay courts in Montreux, Switzerland. Founded as an ITF tournament in 2017, this event was moved to the WTA 125 level in 2024. 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams compete at the Montreux Tennis Club, whose clay courts are nestled between the trees and Lake Geneva.

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Level WTA 125
Duration September 7 - September 13, 2026
Location MONTREUX, SUI
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

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Match Reaction
Alexandra Eala, Guadalajara 125 2025

Eala, Chwalinska, Erjavec capture WTA 125 titles

4m read
9mo ago
Match Reaction

Watch: Begu takes traditional lake plunge after winning Montreux WTA 125

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1y ago
Begu - 2024 Olympics

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