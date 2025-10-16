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Tolentino Open
The Tolentino Open is a WTA 125 tournament played on outdoor clay courts in Tolentino, Italy. This event is new in 2025, where 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams compete to earn 125 points in the standings.
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Level
Duration September 21 - September 27, 2026
Location TOLENTINO, ITA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
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Oliynykova, Iatcenko capture first career WTA 125 titles
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