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Porto Ladies Open
The Porto Ladies Open is an outdoor hard-court event in Porto, Portugal, where 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams will compete for the titles. After over two decades as a mainstay of the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour, the tournament became a WTA 125 event in 2025.
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Level
Duration September 21 - September 27, 2026
Location PORTO, POR
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
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Teenage sweep: Valentova and Marcinko win latest WTA 125 titles
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