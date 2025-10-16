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Upcoming

Eupago Porto Open

PORTO • POR

WTA 125

Hard

Starts in 85 Days
Sep 21 - Sep 27, 2026

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Porto Ladies Open

The Porto Ladies Open is an outdoor hard-court event in Porto, Portugal, where 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams will compete for the titles. After over two decades as a mainstay of the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour, the tournament became a WTA 125 event in 2025.

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Level WTA 125
Duration September 21 - September 27, 2026
Location PORTO, POR
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

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Match Reaction
Valentova - 2025 Porto WTA 125

Teenage sweep: Valentova and Marcinko win latest WTA 125 titles

3m read
11mo ago

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