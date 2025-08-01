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Full Protein Caldas Da Rainha Ladies Open
After holding an ITF Women's Circuit tournament for five of the past six years, the city of Caldas da Rainha, Portugal will host the WTA 125 Full Protein Caldas da Rainha Ladies Open on hard courts this year. It is one of three WTA 125 events Portugal will stage in 2025.
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Level
Duration September 14 - September 20, 2026
Location CALDASDARAINHA, POR
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
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