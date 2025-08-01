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1136 - Caldas Da Rainha
Upcoming

Caldas da Rainha Ladies Open

CALDAS DA RAINHA • POR

Official Website
WTA 125

Hard

Starts in 78 Days
Sep 14 - Sep 20, 2026

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Full Protein Caldas Da Rainha Ladies Open

After holding an ITF Women's Circuit tournament for five of the past six years, the city of Caldas da Rainha, Portugal will host the WTA 125 Full Protein Caldas da Rainha Ladies Open on hard courts this year. It is one of three WTA 125 events Portugal will stage in 2025.

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Level WTA 125
Duration September 14 - September 20, 2026
Location CALDASDARAINHA, POR
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

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Oleksandra Oliynykova, Tolentino 125 2025

Oliynykova, Iatcenko capture first career WTA 125 titles

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9mo ago

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