Sao Paulo Open
The WTA has made its return to Sao Paulo in 2025! 25 years after the city hosted the Brasil Open, the Sao Paulo Open has been introduced as a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts, with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing for 250 points in the standings.
Duration September 14 - September 20, 2026
Location SAOPAULO, BRAZIL
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
Young and clutch: Teenagers are 7-0 this year in WTA Tour finals
2m read
3w ago
Match Reaction
'Girl on fire': Rakotomanga Rajaonah wins first WTA title in São Paulo
3m read
3w ago
Match Reaction
First-time WTA finalists Tjen, Rakotomanga Rajaonah to meet in São Paulo final
3m read
3w ago
Match Reaction
Tjen bests Eala in Sao Paulo; first Indonesian in WTA semifinal since 2002
2m read
3w ago