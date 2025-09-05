WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
1139 - Sao Paolo
SP Open

SAO PAULO • BRAZIL

WTA 250

Hard

Tournament Starts in 339 Days
Sep 14 - Sep 20, 2026
Sao Paulo Open

The WTA has made its return to Sao Paulo in 2025! 25 years after the city hosted the Brasil Open, the Sao Paulo Open has been introduced as a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts, with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing for 250 points in the standings.

Duration September 14 - September 20, 2026
Location SAOPAULO, BRAZIL
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

stats corner
iva jovic guadalajara 2025

Young and clutch: Teenagers are 7-0 this year in WTA Tour finals

2m read
3w ago
Match Reaction

'Girl on fire': Rakotomanga Rajaonah wins first WTA title in São Paulo

3m read
3w ago
Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Sao Paulo 2025
Match Reaction

First-time WTA finalists Tjen, Rakotomanga Rajaonah to meet in São Paulo final

3m read
3w ago
Janice Tjen, Sao Paulo SF 2025
Match Reaction

Tjen bests Eala in Sao Paulo; first Indonesian in WTA semifinal since 2002

2m read
3w ago
Janice Tjen, Sao Paulo 2025