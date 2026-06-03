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Open Arena Les Sables d'Olonne
The Open Arena Les Sables d’Olonne was founded as a WTA 125 event in 2026. In this tournament, ARENA Stadium’s indoor hard courts host 32 singles players and 7 doubles teams looking to make waves on the Atlantic coast of France.
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Level WTA 125
Duration February 22 - February 27, 2027
Location LESSABLESD'OLONNE, France
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Indoor Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8
Status Upcoming
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