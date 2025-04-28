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Tournament background - 2044 - Ljubljana
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Zavarovalnica Triglav Ljubljana

LJUBLJANA • SLO

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WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 78 Days
Sep 14 - Sep 20, 2026

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WTA 2025 Zavarovalnica Sava Ljubljana

Zavarovalnica Sava Ljubljana, also known as the Slovenia Open, is a WTA 125 tournament played on outdoor clay courts. Originally a WTA Tour event between 2005 and 2010, it went on hiatus until 2021, when it was brought back as a WTA 250 event for two years. Since 2023, Ljubljana has hosted a WTA 125 event.

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Level WTA 125
Duration September 14 - September 20, 2026
Location LJUBLJANA, SLO
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

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Match Reaction
Kaja Juvan, Ljubljana WTA 125

Slovenians Erjavec, Juvan soar to WTA 125 titles; Selekhmeteva wins too

2m read
9mo ago
Match Reaction

Bulgaru wins WTA 125 Bucharest with Halep on site; Teichmann wins Ljubljana

2m read
1y ago
Halep, Bulgaru, von Deichmann, Comaneci - WTA 125 Bucharest final

Bassols Ribera holds off Sonmez to claim Ljubljana 125 title

3m read
2y ago
Marina Bassols Ribera, Ljubljana 125 2023

Siniakova outlasts Rybakina in Portoroz for third career singles title

2m read
3y ago
Siniakova - Portoroz 2022

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