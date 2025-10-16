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Upcoming

Open Angers Loire Trélazé

ANGERS • FRA

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WTA 125

Hard

Starts in 102 Days
Nov 30 - Dec 6, 2026

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OPEN IN ARTE ANGERS LOIRE

The Open In Arte Angers Loire is a WTA 125 tournament played on indoor hard courts in Angers, France. 32 singles players and eight doubles teams compete at Arena Loire Trelaze to earn 125 points in one of the first events after the WTA Finals. The venue holds up to 6,500 fans eager to see who takes home the Open In Arte Angers Loire title. The Open In Angers Loire was founded in 2021 and is one of the last WTA 125 tournaments of the season.

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Level WTA 125
Duration November 30 - December 6, 2026
Location ANGERS, FRA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

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Match Reaction
Chwalinska - 2024 WTA 125 Florianopolis

Chwalinska triumphs; Parks defeats Bencic at this week's WTA 125 events

3m read
1y ago

Burel comes back to defeat Paquet in Angers for first WTA 125 title

2m read
2y ago
Clara Burel, Angers 125 2023

Parks goes back-to-back, claims Angers 125 title over Friedsam

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3y ago
Alycia Parks, Angers 125 2022

Lucky loser Diatchenko beats Zhang in Angers to capture third WTA 125 title

5m read
4y ago
Vitalia Diatchenko, Angers 125 2021

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