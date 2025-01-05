WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Tournament background - 2084 - United Cup
Completed

United Cup

SYDNEY + PERTH • AUSTRALIA

Official Website
WTA 500

Hard

Completed
Dec 27 - Jan 5, 2025
Matches

United Cup

Founded in 2022, the United Cup is an action-packed, mixed team tournament in Australia spread across 10 days where players from 18 teams represent their country in a battle to take home the United Cup Trophy! Serving up the excitement live from Perth and Sydney, the United Cup is an outdoor hard-court event featuring singles and doubles group stage matches with pride of country on the line. The first week of competition is the group stage, where groups compete in a round-robin format to advance to the quarterfinals. Then all eyes are on Sydney, where the top players and doubles teams who have advanced will compete in the semifinals and finals. The stakes are high as they vie for the United Cup Trophy for their country and the opportunity to earn a maximum of 500 rankings points.

Level WTA 500
Duration December 27 - January 5, 2025
Location SYDNEY+PERTH, AUSTRALIA
Total $ Commitment $5,125,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

Press Releases
Swiatek Gauff United Cup 2025

Swiatek, Gauff among stars as United Cup 2026 teams unveiled

4m read
3d ago
Tournament News

Joint, Raducanu commit to 2026 United Cup with De Minaur, Draper

2m read
2w ago
Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper (Getty)
Tournament News

Swiatek and Poland commit first to 2026 United Cup

2m read
1mo ago
Iga_Swiatek_-_United_Cup_2025_-_Day_5-DSC_3755
previews

Australian swing 411: Dates, draws, prize money and facts you need to know

5m read
10mo ago
Zheng Qinwen - 2025 Australian Open pre-event