La Caja Magica is a fitting setting for this magical WTA 1000 event in the heart of Spain. Since 2009, women have competed on the outdoor clay courts of the Mutua Madrid Open, with Diana Safina defeating Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets in the inaugural women’s singles tournament final. Cara Black and Liezel Huber claimed the first women’s doubles title in Madrid Open history. Multi-time Mutua Madrid Open champions include Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova, Simona Halep, and Aryna Sabalenka.
The Imperial City continues to add to its grand legacy with the best women in tennis competing at the highest level to earn up to 1,000 points in the rankings.
Level
Duration April 22 - May 4, 2025
Location MADRID ,SPAIN
Total $ Commitment $8,963,700
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 96
Doubles Draw 32
Match Reaction
Inspired by Agassi, Naomi Osaka brings Challenger success to Rome
3m read
1d ago
stats corner
Sabalenka widens lead in PIF Race to the WTA Finals after Madrid win
2m read
4d ago
Tournament News
Week in Review: The stats, the shots and the buzz from Madrid
5m read
4d ago
Match Reaction
In team debut, Cirstea and Kalinskaya claim Madrid doubles title
2m read
4d ago