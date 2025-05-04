Completed

Mutua Madrid Open

MADRID • SPAIN

Official Website
WTA 1000

Clay

Completed
Apr 22 - May 4, 2025

Stories

Matches

View Scores

Mutua Madrid Open

La Caja Magica is a fitting setting for this magical WTA 1000 event in the heart of Spain. Since 2009, women have competed on the outdoor clay courts of the Mutua Madrid Open, with Diana Safina defeating Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets in the inaugural women’s singles tournament final. Cara Black and Liezel Huber claimed the first women’s doubles title in Madrid Open history. Multi-time Mutua Madrid Open champions include Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova, Simona Halep, and Aryna Sabalenka.

The Imperial City continues to add to its grand legacy with the best women in tennis competing at the highest level to earn up to 1,000 points in the rankings.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 1000
Duration April 22 - May 4, 2025
Location MADRID ,SPAIN
Total $ Commitment $8,963,700
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 96
Doubles Draw 32

Headlines

View More View More News
Match Reaction
Naomi Osaka, Rome 2025

Inspired by Agassi, Naomi Osaka brings Challenger success to Rome

3m read
1d ago
stats corner

Sabalenka widens lead in PIF Race to the WTA Finals after Madrid win

2m read
4d ago
Aryna Sabalenka
Tournament News

Week in Review: The stats, the shots and the buzz from Madrid

5m read
4d ago
Aryna Sabalenka, Madrid 2025
Match Reaction

In team debut, Cirstea and Kalinskaya claim Madrid doubles title

2m read
4d ago
Kalinskaya, Cirstea - 2025 Madrid doubles final