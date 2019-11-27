After capping off the season by winning the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen and ending the season as World No.1, Ashleigh Barty captured her third Player of the Month award to close out 2019.

Player of the Month, October 2019: Contenders

In her singles debut at the season-ending event, Barty advanced out of her round-robin group by beating Belinda Bencic and Petra Kvitova, before beating Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina to hoist the trophy.

With the victory, she won $4.42 million, the largest amount of prize money at a single men's or women's tournament in tennis history to date.

The 23-year-old posted a WTA-leading 56 victories for the season en route to being named a finalist for the WTA Player of the Year award.

Final Results for October's Player of the Month

1. Ashleigh Barty

2. Elina Svitolina

3. Aryna Sabalenka

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

WTA Players of the Month for 2019

January: Naomi Osaka

February: Belinda Bencic

March: Ashleigh Barty

April: Petra Kvitova

May: Kiki Bertens

June: Ashleigh Barty

July: Simona Halep

August: Bianca Andreescu

September: Naomi Osaka

October: Ashleigh Barty