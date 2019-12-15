Reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka will be coached by Belgian Wim Fissette for the 2020 season.

World No.4 Naomi Osaka will have a new coach by her side as she embarks on her title defense at the Australian Open next month.

The two-time Grand Slam champion will be coached by Belgian Wim Fissette in 2020, Osaka's team confirmed to WTA Insider on Sunday.

The former World No.1 worked with three coaches last season, as her longtime partnership with Sascha Bajin ended following her second Grand Slam victory in Melbourne.

Osaka then hired former Clemson University All-American Jermaine Jenkins, a former hitting partner for Venus Williams and a national coach for the USTA's Player Development program, as her coach in March.

After parting ways with Jenkins following the US Open, Osaka won back-to-back titles at the Toray Pan Pacific Open and the China Open with her father, Leonard Francois, as her coach before pulling out of the season-ending Shisheido WTA Finals Shenzhen with a shoulder injury.

Osaka is the latest in a decorated dossier of clients for Fissette, who has worked with former World No.1s, including Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep, as well as Johanna Konta, Sara Errani and Sabine Lisicki.

The Belgian first broke into the elite coaching ranks at the turn of the decade, as he guided compatriot Cljisters during her first comeback to the WTA, in which she won three Grand Slam titles and returned to the World No. 1 ranking.

Osaka is set to begin her 2020 season at the Brisbane International in January, alongside six of the world's Top 10.