Former WTA World No.79 Julia Glushko has called time on her career and is excited to focus on life after tennis.

The 29-year-old reached her highest ranking in June of 2014 and in September the following year reached the final of the WTA 125K series event in Dalian, where she was defeated by Zheng Saisai.

Her only appearance in a WTA Tour main draw event in 2019 came in Istanbul, where she was defeated 6-4, 6-4 by Mihaela Buzarnescu as a lucky loser.

Currently the WTA World No.415, she has elected to call time on her career.

“After a lot of thoughts, long months of contemplation, I’ve decided to retire from professional tennis,” she posted on Instagram.

“I wanted to take this opportunity and thank a few people who have been there for me throughout my career.

“My team in the last 2 years @amirhadad1978 @kerenshlomo @ilanit_tau @avihaisorokal and Oren Bar Nur (who still doesn’t have insta) @kerenshlomo my noodle, we have been through so much In the last 2 years. Wow! You literally have seen me in every possible scenario!! Thank you so much for being there for me, you taught me what real friendship is, together with very high level of professionalism!

“@amirhadad1978 since the first day we agreed to work together you did everything to give me confidence and make me comfortable to focus on my game.

“My sponsor @ravbariach who supported and followed my career very closely in the last 2 years!

“My amazing partner @moshiko_gamlieli when we met you supported my career even though it meant I wasn’t home much, and kept super busy schedule. And now you’re supporting me with the biggest decision of my life, hope you won’t regret this one cause it means you will have me around much much more ;) I love you so much♥️

“My amazing parents and siblings @alexsasha_glu and @lina_glushko

“You have sacrificed so much for my career! Always did everything you could just so I could chase my dreams and do what I love! You always showered me with so much love, acceptance and support. Without you, my career wouldn’t be possible.

“I am extremely excited about my decision and can’t wait to see what life brings after tennis.”