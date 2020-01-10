In their fourth career meeting at the event, Caroline Wozniacki snapped Julia Goerges' winning streak at the ASB Classic to reach the final four.

The former World No.1 and No.5 seed overcame the two-time defending champion and No.5 seed, 6-1, 6-4, to advance to the semifinals.

Three of the pair's 10 prior meetings came at the event, with the German taking their 2017 quarterfinal 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, and the 2018 final 6-4, 7-6(4), but Friday's quarterfinal match unfolded much more similarly to Wozniacki's 6-4, 6-4 win in the same round of the 2015 edition.

Wozniacki never lost serve in the match, saving all three break points she faced, as Goerges struggled to penetrate the Dane's defenses in blustery conditions.

"I've had so many tough matches against Julia in the past, and I knew this one was going to be tough as well," Wozniacki said after the match.

"She has a big serve and big shots, so I needed to be ready for every point. I've been serving really well this week, so I hope it can continue."

Despite 24 winners, the two-time champion racked up 26 unforced errors -- outpacing Wozniacki, who hit nine winners to 11 unforced, in both categories -- and dropped serve three times.

Though Goerges battled in the second set, not eager to see her 12-match winning streak in Auckland snapped, the German lost four of the match's final five games.

The former World No.1 will next face American Jessica Pegula, after the unseeded World No.82 advanced past Alizé Cornet via a retirement.

The American was leading the match, 6-0, 3-2, when Cornet retired due to a right thigh injury.