Watercolor bodysuits, contrasting solids and colorful palettes - these are the best looks kicking off the new decade at the 2020 Australian Open.

Women’s tennis fashion industry is growing ever more competitive and while certain design elements such as racerbacks, keyhole cutouts and mesh insets tend to be incorporated in a great deal of WTA outfits, different brands manage to find their unique details and performance features to stand out.

Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog will now present the best looks kicking off the new decade at the 2020 Australian Open.

Nike’s Melbourne range combines abstract expressionist art and motifs from the prehistoric era in Australia, in particular landmasses and rock formations.

Reigning champion Naomi Osaka got a stunning custom-made dress featuring a watercolor-print bodysuit with large back cutout and a lightweight white skirt with dramatic side slit on the left.

Nike stylized Osaka’s Air Zoom Zero shoe model to match the dress, while the vast majority of the sportswear giant’s representatives have their footwear in a special “Fairy Bread” colorway that draws inspiration from the popular Australian treat.

Even though her tennis results are currently nowhere near her desired level, five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova still firmly holds on to her unofficial tennis glamour queen title. The Russian’s Nike Spring Maria Dress in light crimson can compete with her most memorable on-court looks, including her red 2007 US Open dress.

This new design alternates areas of stretchy jersey fabric and mesh to boost comfort and breathability, while the flouncy skirt spins and flairs as the former world No.1 moves.

Venus Williams’ tennis clothing brand EleVen is known for busy prints, but this time the American introduced a solid navy piece with contrast fluo binding and unconventional mesh overlay on front and back yoke. The opening at chest and a unique racerback design add a seductive dimension to this Zoom Dress from the latest Neon Dreams collection.

What makes Sofia Kenin‘s Fila Flutter Skirt special is the illusion mesh overlay on waistband which the American nicely exposed by tucking in her racerback Fila Play Halter Tank. Also, ruched mesh detailing at chest perfectly matches that of the skirt’s waistband.

The outfit is in a colorful spring palette, combining amparo blue and green ash. The 21-year-old’s Axilus 2 Energized tennis shoe perfectly matches the smooth pastels of the Colorful Play collection.

Anett Kontaveit’s Lacoste dress is an all-in-one sports essential featuring a functional zip banana collar and built-in sports bra. Stylish details include yellow and light blue insets on the sides, sheer mesh panels, and an opening in the back that has become practically a mandatory element in tanks and dresses in recent years.

Just as throughout her career, Caroline Wozniacki was among the best-dressed players at her final tournament. The Dane’s Adidas Heat Ready Dress includes a mix of mesh fabrics and HEAT.RDY cooling technology for superior comfort. The colorblocking style combines purple, coral and green tones. The item comes with a built-in bra and a separate coordinating shortie with leg grippers.

