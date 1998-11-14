Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (5): 2020 - Lyon, Australian Open

2019 - Hobart, Mallorca, Guangzhou



Finalist (5): 2025 - Charleston

2024 - Tokyo

2023 - San Diego

2020 - Roland Garros

2019 - Acapulco



DOUBLES

Winner (4): 2024 - Abu Dhabi (w/Mattek-Sands), Miami (w/Mattek-Sands)

2019 - Auckland (w/Bouchard), Beijing (w/Mattek-Sands)



Finalist (1): 2025 - Washington DC (w/Dolehide)





Career in Review

Best result of 2025 was reaching the final at Charleston (l.Pegula). Also made SF at Tokyo (l. eventual champion Bencic) and QFs at Dubai and Hobart. In doubles reached a fifth Tour final at Washington DC (w/Dolehide)



Achieved best result of 2024 at Tokyo with runner-up run (l. Zheng in final). In doubles claimed her third and fourth career titles at Abu Dhabi and Miami w/Bethanie Mattek-Sands



Strongest result of 2023 was runner-up run at San Diego (l. Krejcikova). Also reached SF at Hobart (l. Cocciaretto) and Guadalajara (l. Dolehide). As a qualifier, posted her best Wimbledon result with 3r (l. Svitolina). Moved 202 positions up the ranking from her 2022 year-end position (from No. 235 to No.33)



Best results of 2022 were QF at Adelaide (l. eventual champion Barty) and Cleveland (l. Pera). Missed clay and grass swings w/right ankle injury



Missed second half of 2021 season due to ongoing foot injury and then testing positive for COVID-19



In opening half of the 2021 campaign, standout results were QFs at Abu Dhabi and Yarra Valley Classic, and a R16 showing at Roland Garros



Ended 2020 at career high of No.4 which she first hit on March 9, 2020 and came away with the 2020 WTA Player of the Year Award



In last tournament of the season, finished R-Up at Roland Garros (l. Swiatek) for her first final appearance on clay



Reached R16 at US Open and was one of only two players (also Kvitova) to reach second week of all three Slams in 2020



Lifted fifth WTA singles title at Lyon (d. Friedsam in F) becoming the first player in 2020 to win a second title



Won maiden major at 2020 Australian Open (d. Muguruza in F) to become the youngest champion (21y, 80d) in Melbourne since Sharapova (20y, 283d) in 2008. Defeated home favorite and World No.1 Barty in SF for third career win over a reigning World No.1



Australian Open run helped her break into the Top 10 for the first time at No.7 on February 3, 2020



Won 2019 WTA Most Improved Player of the Year aware after winning three WTA titles at Hobart (d. Schmiedlova in F), Mallorca (d. Bencic in F) and Guangzhou (d. Stosur in F)



Finished 2019 at No.14 as US No.2 (behind No.9 S.Williams) and leader in hard court wins (38-tied w/Barty)



Registered back-to-back SF runs at Toronto (l. eventual champion Andreescu) and Cincinnati (l. eventual champion Keys), subsequently leading to Top 20 debut at No.20 on August 19, 2019



During this run, defeated No.1 Barty (Toronto) and No.1 Osaka (Cincinnati) to become first player since October 2001 to defeat World No.1s in consecutive weeks (Davenport); also became youngest American to defeat reigning No.1 in eight years (after McHale)



Advanced to R16 at 2019 Roland Garros (d. S.Williams, l. eventual champion Barty) - became first American to defeat Serena at the majors since Stephens at 2013 Australian Open QF



Also won maiden doubles titles in 2019 at Auckland (w/Bouchard) and Beijing (w/Mattek-Sands)



Broke into the Top 100 on March 19, 2018 and Top 50 on October 8, 2018



Made Billie Jean King Cup debut for the US in 2018



Made WTA main draw debut at 2015 US Open as a wildcard (l. Duque-Marino in 1r)



Played first matches of career on ITF Circuit in 2013, climbing to No.2 in ITF World Junior Rankings



Represented the USA at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games and competed at the 2016 ITF Junior Masters, both held in China

