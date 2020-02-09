Play starts at 3pm
GSB CENTRE COURT
Natalija KOSTIC (SRB) v [4] ZHENG Saisai (CHN)
Opening Ceremony - 6pm
Not Before 6:30 pm
[LL] Peangtam PLIPUECH (THA) vs Chloe PAQUET (FRA)
WANG Xinyu (CHN) / ZHU Lin (CHN) v [2] PENG Shuai (CHN) / WANG Yafan (CHN)
COURT 2
[WC] Patcharin CHEAPCHANDEJ (THA) v [Q] Lionie JUNG (SUI)
[Q] Ulrikke EIKERI (NOR) v [Q] Storm SANDERS (AUS)
COURT 5
YOU Xiaodi (CHN) v [Q] Ellen PEREZ (AUS)
Arina RODIONOVA (AUS) v [8] Nao HIBINO (JPN)
MATCH POINTS
Fourth seed Zheng Saisai has never played Natalija Kostic before.
Nao Hibino and Arina Rodionova have met on five previous occasions - all on hard courts. The Australian has the edge - having beaten the top seeded Japanese in the Round of 16 in Tianjin last year, as well as the Launceston quarterfinal and the Burnie Round of 32. She also picked up a win in the 2017 Auckland quarterfinal. Hibino's only win of their rivalry came in the Round of 16 in Vancouver last year.
More to follow.