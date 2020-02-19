2015 champion Simona Halep heads the quarterfinal line-up at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRE COURT -- 2:00 p.m. start

Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ) vs. [2] Karolina PLISKOVA (CZE)

Not before 3:30 p.m.

[Q] Jennifer BRADY (USA) vs. [9] Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP)

Not before 7:00 p.m.

[8] Petra MARTIC (CRO) vs. Anett KONTAVEIT (EST)

followed by

[1] Simona HALEP (ROU) vs. [7] Aryna SABALENKA (BLR)

COURT 1 -- 2:00 p.m. start

Hayley CARTER (USA) / Luisa STEFANI (BRA) vs. Desirae KRAWCZYK (USA) / Alison RISKE (USA)

[5] Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) / ZHENG Saisai (CHN) vs. [3] Nicole MELICHAR (USA) / XU Yifan (CHN)

[4] Gabriela DABROWSKI (CAN) / ZHANG Shuai (CHN) vs. Lyudmyla KICHENOK (UKR) / Nadiia KICHENOK (UKR)

[1] HSIEH Su-wei (TPE) / Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) vs. Sofia KENIN (USA) / Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA)

MATCH POINTS

World No.3 Karolina Pliskova and World No.19 Elena Rybakina will meet for the first time in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships quarterfinals.

20-year-old Rybakina is the match win leader for the season thus far, with 17 victories, which include the title at Hobart and finals in Shenzhen and St. Petersburg. She made her Top 20 debut in the WTA singles rankings this week.

Pliskova began 2020 by winning her 16th career title at Brisbane (d. Keys in final), defending her title from 2019. She has now won at least one WTA title for eight consecutive seasons.

This will also be the first meeting between Jennifer Brady and 2020 Australian Open finalist Garbiñe Muguruza. Muguruza is one win away from her 250th career main draw victory (249-139 overall record).

Brady earned her first two Top 10 wins this season. She defeated World No.1 Ashleigh Barty in Brisbane last month, then ousted No.6 Elina Svitolina in the first round this week.

Simona Halep leads her head-to-head with Aryna Sabalenka by 2-1. However, Sabalenka won their most recent meeting, in Adelaide earlier this season.

No.1 seed Halep is making her sixth Dubai appearance. She is the only former champion remaining in the tournament, having beaten Pliskova in the 2015 final.