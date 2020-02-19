Top seed Simona Halep was given all she could handle by an inspired Ons Jabeur in the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships before she ultimately saved match point and prevailed in a thrilling final set tiebreak.

DUBAI, UAE - Pushed to the brink by an inspired Ons Jabeur in the second round, top seed Simona Halep used all of her mettle to escape with a 1-6, 6-2, 7-6(7) comeback victory and round out the quarterfinalists at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Playing for the first time since falling to Garbiñe Muguruza in the semifinals of the Australian Open last month, Halep was not only forced to rally from a set down to see off the in-form Tunisian in a match that lasted exactly two hours, but save match point in a dramatic final set that had it all.

After leading 4-1 in the final set, the World No.2 lost five of the next six games and Jabeur stepped to the line to serve for a statement victory - and her first completed match won against the Romanian, having earned a retirement-shortened win at the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open last fall.

Halep stayed alive by breaking serve to love, and looked as though she was set to ride her momentum through to an easy finish, and she won five of six points from 2-1 down in the tiebreak to earn three consecutive match points.

Nonetheless, Jabeur saved them all with a little bit of everything - from some clutch serving, a successful Hawk-Eye challenge and a clutch smash winner sprinkled in, in-between - and earned herself a match point opportunity when Halep missed a backhand rally ball long for 7-6.

However, the Tunisian proved unable to seal the upset as her forehand deserted her in the match's final stages: the Australian Open quarterfinalist missed a first-ball forehand into the net off Halep's return to knot the tiebreak at 7-7, and missed a near-identical on the next point to give Halep a fourth match point, which the top seed finally converted when the Tunisian's last right-handed stroke soared over the baseline.

