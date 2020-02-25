Former World No.1 and 2017 Qatar Total Open champion Karolina Pliskova powered past American Bernarda Pera in her opening round in Doha.

DOHA, Qatar - Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova began her quest for a second Qatar Total Open title in emphatic style, dismissing American Bernarda Pera, 6-2, 6-0 to reach the third round.

Pliskova emerged virtually unscathed from several back-and-forth opening salvos to race through the contest, securing the win in just under 56 minutes on Centre Court.

The Czech powerhouse began 2020 in typically decisive fashion, capturing a third Brisbane International crown, but is yet to reach another final since, falling in the third round of the Australian Open against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Her Middle East Swing began with a run-in against the on-fire Elena Rybakina, who knocked out the 2016 US Open finalist en route to a second straight Premier final. Still, Pliskova had reason to feel positive in Doha after a rain-impacted 2017 run saw her win two matches in one day before defeating Caroline Wozniacki in the final.

Playing Pera for the first time, the pair battled through several long games to start; the No.3 seed saved two break points and shook off losing her initial 2-0 lead to race through the final 10 games.

The second set saw Pliskova at her very best, allowing Pera just seven points as she flew over the finish line.

Up next for the 27-year-old is the winner of the final Centre Court clash between Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open finalist Alison Riske. Jabeur and Pliskova played a topsy-turvy US Open match last summer before the former No.1 made it to victory after three sets.